Warren County, NC

Warren County High School Eagles celebrate a special homecoming

Eagles are often described as extraordinary birds that soar over long distances, over 10,000 feet high; they are very easy to identify because of their white heads and tails with dark brown bodies. Their wings typically span between 5.11- 7.7 feet, depending on the species. Their vision is sharp and intense.
Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
Chowan Featured at Harrellsville Baptist Church’s Homecoming Service￼

On Sunday, October 16, Chowan University joined Harrellsville Baptist Church for their Homecoming Celebration. Director of Church and Community Relations, Lou Ann Gilliam brought greetings on behalf of the Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) and the University Gospel Choir led a portion of the worship service. The worship service featured...
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• Nathanial Johnson, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $8,000 secured bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Oct. 25. Incident reports. • On Sept. 26,...
Rocky Mount school lockdown incident under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — The Rocky Mount Police Department reported that Rocky Mount High School went into lockdown on the morning of October 19th, 2022. Officials said they received reports of an unidentified woman in the building. The RMPD said that the situation was resolved, the students are safe, and there was not a weapon present on campus.
Warriors reunite

Members of the Warren Academy Class of 1982 gathered to celebrate 40 years since their high school graduation Saturday evening in Warrenton with dinner at George’s Restaurant and socializing at Locorum. Classmates in attendance are, from left to right: Bruce Shearin, Jennifer Harris Franks, John Coker, Tammy West Moore, Robert Moseley, Janice Coleman and Margaret Ross White.
Free pumpkins still available at New Covenant Ministries

New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church announces that it has pumpkins left over from last weekend’s Pumpkin Patch Outreach and is making those available free of charge to the public. Pumpkins may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those interested in pumpkins are...
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
