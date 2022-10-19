Read full article on original website
Warren County High School Eagles celebrate a special homecoming
Eagles are often described as extraordinary birds that soar over long distances, over 10,000 feet high; they are very easy to identify because of their white heads and tails with dark brown bodies. Their wings typically span between 5.11- 7.7 feet, depending on the species. Their vision is sharp and intense.
Wakefield Middle School student threatens to bring gun to campus; student handcuffed as fight breaks out same day, principal says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wakefield Middle School student threatened to bring a gun to campus and a fight broke out Friday morning, according to the principal. In a letter sent out to parents, Principal Kiley Brown said a student was overheard threatening to bring a gun to school and harm another student at the school, which is located in north Raleigh at 2300 Wakefield Pines Dr. The incident was reported to a tip line, and a parent and a teacher contacted administrators regarding the threat, the letter from Brown said.
Rocky Mount, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Rocky Mount. The Southern Nash High School football team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on October 21, 2022, 15:45:00. The Franklinton High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mount High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
Chowan Featured at Harrellsville Baptist Church’s Homecoming Service￼
On Sunday, October 16, Chowan University joined Harrellsville Baptist Church for their Homecoming Celebration. Director of Church and Community Relations, Lou Ann Gilliam brought greetings on behalf of the Chowan Christian Service Association (CCSA) and the University Gospel Choir led a portion of the worship service. The worship service featured...
Proposal would force TAs, custodians to drive school buses in Nash County to address driver shortage
A new policy proposal in Nash County Public Schools would make it a requirement for teachers' assistants, janitors and other positions to drive school buses. It comes as the district tries to cut down on driver-staffing issues. In a policy committee meeting on Tuesday, district leaders said there were 14...
Deputies investigating bomb threat at North Edgecombe High School
All staff and students are safe after leaving the school at 7589 N.C. 33 NW in Tarboro, according to the sheriff’s office. This is an ongoing situation. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information. Refresh the page for the latest information.
Greensville Correctional Center placed on ‘limited movement’ after officer death
Inmates at Greensville Correctional Center were placed under 'limited movement' on October 20 after the death of an officer at his home earlier this week.
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• Nathanial Johnson, 23, of Warrenton, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined in the Warren County Detention Center under $8,000 secured bond. Johnson is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Oct. 25. Incident reports. • On Sept. 26,...
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
Rocky Mount school lockdown incident under investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, Edgecombe — The Rocky Mount Police Department reported that Rocky Mount High School went into lockdown on the morning of October 19th, 2022. Officials said they received reports of an unidentified woman in the building. The RMPD said that the situation was resolved, the students are safe, and there was not a weapon present on campus.
Friends and family remember James Thompson at Raleigh church
James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter. James Thompson was the youngest of the Raleigh mass shooting victims and the brother of the suspected shooter.
Warriors reunite
Members of the Warren Academy Class of 1982 gathered to celebrate 40 years since their high school graduation Saturday evening in Warrenton with dinner at George’s Restaurant and socializing at Locorum. Classmates in attendance are, from left to right: Bruce Shearin, Jennifer Harris Franks, John Coker, Tammy West Moore, Robert Moseley, Janice Coleman and Margaret Ross White.
Free pumpkins still available at New Covenant Ministries
New Covenant Ministries Pentecostal Holiness Church announces that it has pumpkins left over from last weekend’s Pumpkin Patch Outreach and is making those available free of charge to the public. Pumpkins may be picked up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Those interested in pumpkins are...
Funeral services held for Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres who was killed in mass shooting
Torres, who was off-duty and on his way to work, was one of five killed in a mass shooting
Hackney chef to host interactive cooking class for charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The public can now buy tickets to the Reviving the Supper Club Chef Series’ virtual event on Nov. 15 featuring chef Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, N.C.; the event raises money to address food insecurity throughout Eastern North Carolina.
Search underway for missing Durham man last seen Thursday night at his home
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are looking for a missing man. Tommy Watkins, 72, was last seen Thursday night in his home on Redwood Drive north of Mannix Road, the sheriff’s office said. Watkins has cognitive impairment and medical...
