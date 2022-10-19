ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wait, Is Wendy Williams Changing Her Post-Talk Show Plans Now That Her Rehab Stint Is Over?

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago

Wendy Williams has really not had a good year. A number of serious health problems kept the host off of her beloved talk show for the entirety of Season 13, which led to several rumors about her mental health and ability to care for herself. On top of that, her absence led to her series being canceled and replaced on the 2022 TV schedule . While the former daytime TV maven had seemed to be on the mend, it was about a month ago that news came out that she’d actually entered a rehab facility to help with her drinking. Now that she’s home, though, might the famed Hot Topics queen be changing up her post-talk show plans?

How Might Wendy Williams Change Her Post-Talk Show Plans Now That She’s Out Of Rehab?

No one would blame the former radio star if she’s a bit upset by the fact that her popular (if sometimes problematic) daytime hit was replaced by one hosted by Sherri Shepherd, who really came to prominence as a guest host who covered for Williams. However, any of that potential disappointment is likely eclipsed by the fact that she’s been able to recover from some of her health issues , including now completing a stay in rehab. Earlier this year, her manager said she was putting together a podcast to continue her career as a famous talker, but Page Six is now reporting that she might have a very different plan up her sleeve.

The outlet spoke with Fresco by Scotto owner and Good Day New York co-host Rosanna Scotto, who said about her “friend”:

She loves the meatballs at Fresco, and the last time I talked to her she’s like, ‘OK, Rosanna, I am coming to Fresco and I want the meatballs and then you’re going to help me open up my own restaurant.’ And I’m like, ‘What, sister, you wanna take my people away to your restaurant?’…She did tell me she wants to open her own restaurant and she wants me to help…If there is [a restaurant] from Wendy, it will be big competition but I love her.

Opening a restaurant would, of course, be a big change from how the star has made a name for herself before. She came to fame as a radio personality in New York, which she turned into careers as a writer (she’s published several non-fiction and fiction titles), comedian, clothing and wig designer, and, obviously, television show host. If anything, though, all this proves that if anyone can make such an entrepreneurial leap, it’s Williams.

How Is Wendy Williams’ Health Post-Rehab?

It would take a lot of time and effort to open a restaurant, and, luckily, it sounds like the talent is now in a much better place to potentially undertake such work. After nearly two months in a wellness center to try and combat her problems with addiction once again, her representative, Shawn Zanotti, noted in a statement:

We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August. Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.

The rep also had some words said to come directly from the famous lady herself, and added “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever.” So, hopefully we’ll see before much longer whether or not her “many projects” include both her planned podcast and a brand new restaurant.

Comments / 2

