ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Halloween Ends: Why I Was Disappointed Over Kyle Richards' Lindsey Wallace

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22haVa_0if4Xufg00

Spoilers ahead for Halloween Ends, which is currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

It’s a great time to be a horror fan, with many of the best horror movies returning to theaters thanks to new sequels. This trend was at least partly started because 2018’s Halloween was such a critical and box office success, with filmmaker David Gordon Green tasked with creating two more sequels. The threequel Halloween Ends arrived last weekend, and I’ve got to admit I’m disappointed over Kyle Richards’ character Lindsey Wallace.

In Halloween Kills , David Gordon Green and company brought in a number of actors from John Carpenter’s 1979 original slasher to reprise their roles. This included Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Kyle Richards, who reprised her role as Lindsey Wallace. She was one of the only characters to survive Michael’s massacre through Haddonfield, and was confirmed early on to be appearing in Halloween Ends . Unfortunately her character (who once again rocked those controversial bangs) was largely kept out of the action of the recent thriller, which is a bummer considering how audience responded to her fighting off Michael in the last movie.

Kyle Richards pops up a few times throughout the first act of Halloween Ends . It’s clear that Lindsey has a close relationship with both Laurie and Allyson, which was definitely a heartwarming aspect of her story. Unfortunately, the last time we saw her was back at the bar she was working at, and she’s completely absent from the movie’s third act.

One of the most common critiques of Halloween Ends is that it features a surprisingly small amount of screen time for Michael Myers, instead focusing on newcomer Corey . As a result, there are far fewer of The Shape’s chase and kill scenes, especially when compared to Kills . And therefore there weren’t a ton of opportunities for Lindsey to reunite with the masked villain of the franchise. Maybe it’s for this reason that fans are going to be re-watching the Halloween movies in order this October.

Still, I wish that she got to be involved in the final confrontation at Laurie’s house. Allyson got a few blows in, and it would have been great to see Kyle Richards’ character using the same ingenuity from her last appearance . As a reminder, you can check out that scene from Halloween Kills below:

Another opportunity for Halloween Ends to have given Lindsey some more love would have been during the movie’s finale. After Michael is killed by Laurie and her granddaughter, she drives the body through Haddonfield before putting it through an industrial shredder and guaranteeing he was dead forever. The town forms a procession of cars, with folks looking on from the streets. Unfortunately Kyle Richards’ character was noticeably absent from the sequence, where she could have easily been in the backseat of Laurie’s car or simply watching it from a distance. Instead she simply doesn’t appear in the latter third of the divisive sequel. I doubt I was the only superfan disappointed in this, especially as Richards was involved in the promotion of the slasher.

In the end Lindsey Wallace never faced off against Michael Myers in Halloween Ends , nor did she reunite with her bag of bricks. While this prevented Kyle Richards from accidentally breaking her nose again , I personally would have loved for the OG survivor to be involved in Halloween Ends ’ ending .

Halloween Ends is in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Halloween Ends’ finally gets its Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s much scarier than Michael Myers could ever be

The end of one of horror’s longest-running franchise is here, aptly named Halloween Ends, but it may just be the critical reception that will have you screaming. After five decades in the sun, Halloween Ends will see a much-needed climax to the Michael Myers canon. Marketing itself as the definitive end and with star Jamie Lee Curtis previously saying it will “f*ck you up”, the hype is very real for it. Considering the hit-and-miss history of Halloween sequels, you may not be shocked to see how the latest is faring critically, though.
ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Michael Myers Actor Confirms He's Done With the Franchise

Blumhouse and Universal's Halloween Ends has been touted as the final chapter in the story of horror icons Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. While no one expects it to be the last Halloween movie ever made (there will absolutely be more in the future), this is the end of the road for the current storyline. Jamie Lee Curtis, who has played Laurie Strode since the original John Carpenter Halloween in 1978, has confirmed Halloween Ends will be her last time playing the character. The reboot trilogy director David Gordon Green is moving on to The Exorcist. Now, James Jude Courtney is joining his collaborators in hanging up Halloween for good.
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends Set Photo Shows Michael Myers Without His Mask

In 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween kicked off the Golden Age of slasher films that would also give birth to franchises like Friday the 13th. Over 40 years later, the reign of Michael Myers has apparently concluded with Halloween Ends. The Shape has gone on many rampages over the years, with and without Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode, but now that he’s hanging up his knife, the mask is going off too.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
HollywoodLife

Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet

Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channelling his famous father.
HAWAII STATE
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
159K+
Followers
39K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy