ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
98q.com

New State Troopers graduate

The Connecticut State Police has graduated 33 new State Troopers. The 132nd Training Troop entered the Connecticut State Police Training Academy on April 8th, with classes starting in a blended learning format. On May 9th, the class began the residential portion of the Academy, Monday through Friday, and completed the remaining 24 weeks of training. This is the second class to graduate the State Police Training Academy in 2022; 53 members of the.
CONNECTICUT STATE
98q.com

FEMA reimburses Conn. for COVID-19 response

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $15 million to the State of Connecticut to reimburse it for some of the administrative costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will recive the federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy