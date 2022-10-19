The future of driving is electric — or so we’re told. The Biden administration has pumped billions of dollars in subsidies into electric vehicle production over the past two years in the hopes that consumers will agree to help them phase out gas-powered vehicles. But the demand just isn’t there. Toyota’s executive vice president of sales Jack Holler tried to warn the government as much this past August, telling the Automotive Press Association that battery-electric vehicles are too expensive and impractical for the vast majority of consumers.

