Spartanburg, SC

Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
OHIO STATE
itechpost.com

Tesla Is Developing Cheaper Next-Gen Electric Car Platform Finally

Tesla will push through with the plan to develop its next-gen electric vehicle platform significantly cheaper than the Model 3/Y platform. The promised $25,000 electric car, which has gone through off and on the plan phases in previous looks like it would finally see the light this time. Flip, Flap,...
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
AOL Corp

BMW’s $1.7 Billion Bid to Become an Electric Vehicle Powerhouse

A BMW expansion plan in South Carolina includes $1 billion to prepare for electric vehicle production and $700 million for a battery assembly facility. New round lithium-ion battery cells will supply BMW’s electric vehicles. BMW plans to build at least six fully electric vehicle models in the United States...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Washington Examiner

To own an electric vehicle, you must be rich and patient

The future of driving is electric — or so we’re told. The Biden administration has pumped billions of dollars in subsidies into electric vehicle production over the past two years in the hopes that consumers will agree to help them phase out gas-powered vehicles. But the demand just isn’t there. Toyota’s executive vice president of sales Jack Holler tried to warn the government as much this past August, telling the Automotive Press Association that battery-electric vehicles are too expensive and impractical for the vast majority of consumers.
techunwrapped.com

The boss of Renault has a very specific idea to lower the price of electric cars

For Luca de Meo, big boss of the Renault group, there are not 36 solutions to drastically lower the price of electric cars. To reduce this significant price difference between thermal and electric, the only way is to reduce the size of the batteries according to him. Slowly but surely,...

