Phillies bash Padres in wild Game 4 to move to brink of World Series
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies, stealing a page out of a Rocky Balboa screenplay, played rope-a-dope Saturday night, lulling the San Diego Padres to sleep and then came back with a furious flurry that left the Padres dazed. The Phillies, in stunning fashion, dropped the Padres, winning 10-6, and are now just one victory away from advancing...
Astros beat lifeless Yankees in Game 3; one win away from ALCS sweep, World Series return
NEW YORK — The matchup the New York Yankees – or at least their fans – pined for has turned into an overmatch. A Yankees season defined by sublime numbers – 99 wins, 62 home runs, a record 18th trip to the American League Championship Series – is just nine innings from a quiet vanquishing at...
Hawks defense "heavily improved" with addition of Murray
After winning their first two games, the Atlanta Hawks have appeared to make a positive leap forward defensively thanks to the addition of Dejounte Murray.
