Gold stocks are a type of investment that involves investing in companies that mine or deal with gold. As such, gold stocks can provide investors with exposure to the precious metal without having to physically own it. Moreover, gold stocks usually take the form of mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These types of investments can be volatile, as they are sensitive to changes in the price of gold. When the price of gold goes up, gold stocks typically increase in value.

4 HOURS AGO