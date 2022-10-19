Read full article on original website
K-State, KU play to draw in home finale
MANHATTAN, Kansas (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State went on top in the first half, but Kansas answered in the second half to send the Dillons Sunflower Showdown to a 1-1 draw on Friday night in the 2022 home finale at Buser Family Park. K-State’s record stands at 6-8-3 and 2-4-2 in Big 12 action, while Kansas is 8-8-2 and 1-5-2. HOW IT HAPPENED.
Cats Face #14 Bears Saturday at Bramlage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Following Kansas State’s exciting comeback win at Oklahoma, the Wildcats welcome #14 Baylor to Manhattan, Kansas, for another Big 12 match-up. The Cats and the Bears battle it out on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. K-State (12-8, 3-4 Big 12) was down...
Klieman Named to Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – After guiding Kansas State to a 5-1 record – which includes a 3-0 ledger in Big 12 play – at the halfway mark of the 2022 season, head coach Chris Klieman is one of 20 coaches in the nation and two from the Big 12 to be named to the midseason watch list for the Bobby Dodd Trophy, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Wednesday.
Cats Finish Sixth at Big 12 Match Play
HOCKLEY, Texas (Kansas State Athletics) – The 17th-ranked Kansas State men’s golf team concluded its fall season and the Big 12 Match Play Tournament in sixth place following a win over Iowa State and a draw with Kansas in the championship round on Wednesday at the par-71, 7,007-yard Club at Houston Oaks.
HSFB Preview: Key 6A Showdown For Unbeaten Indians Closes Regular Season
The final week of the high school football regular season includes a key 6A showdown with unbeaten and top-ranked Manhattan High hosting 4th-rated and 6-1 Wichita Northwest visiting Bishop Stadium at seven. The Grizzlies have reeled off six straight wins after falling to Bishop Carroll in a shootout back in week one, while the Indians have outscored their last three opponents 165-14, playing only two games this season where the outcome was determined by less than ten points. Coverage on KMAN begins at 6:30 with the kickoff at seven.
Manhattan, Wamego Finish Unbeaten Regular Seasons
The Manhattan and Wamego High football teams will carry a season’s worth of momentum into their respective playoffs after finishing unbeaten runs through the regular season with Friday night wins. Manhattan capped their first 8-0 run through the regular season since 2016 with a 56-28 win over 4th ranked...
LISTEN: Kansas Mesonet Update 10/20/22
In our first weekly update with Kansas Mesonet Manager and meteorologist Chip Redmond, we get an update on the record cold and first freeze seen this week in the Manhattan area, plus get information on drought conditions and elevated fire danger expected this weekend. Tune into News Radio KMAN every...
LISTEN: Dodson, Zito weigh in on issues in District 67 House Race
In the race for the Kansas District 67 House seat, Republican incumbent Mike Dodson is challenged by Democrat Kim Zito, both of Manhattan. The two were interviewed on News Radio KMAN on Oct. 19 regarding their positions on some of the key issues. Here are their responses. 1. What issue...
Childcare advocacy informational meeting coming to Riley County
Spots remain available for next week’s Rural Child Success Road Trip, being put on by the Riley County Extension Community Vitality Program Development Committee and the Riley County Rural Economic Development Advisory Board. The event is being held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Riley County Public Works meeting...
I-70 rollover crash seriously injures California woman
A California woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after rolling her vehicle on Interstate 70 in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Cynthia Carmack was westbound on the interstate at around 3:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, her car veered to the north shoulder, struck an embankment and rolled. The vehicle also caught fire. The crash occurred near mile marker 319, roughly 20 miles east of Junction City.
Ogden woman jailed after shooting husband in head
An Ogden woman is jailed after she reportedly shot her husband in the head Friday night. Riley County Police say 76-year-old Bernice Farmer was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Police received a call shortly after 9 p.m. Friday with Farmer stating she had shot her husband. The 75-year-old...
Lyon County officials searching for armed and dangerous suspect
Officials in Lyon County are searching for a shooting suspect, considered to be armed and dangerous. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 37 year old Logan Casteel, after and Emporia man was shot earlier in the week according to KVOE. Thursday the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were...
