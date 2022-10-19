Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month plans for a $1.6 billion “[innovation] hub for the life sciences industry” called Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay (SPARC). It will be the first-of-its-kind in the New York State, establishing New York as a global lead for available careers in life science and public health. SPARC will partner with the City University of New York (CUNY) to generate a projected $25 billion for the city over the next three decades and create 10,000 jobs. More than 1.5 million square feet in Kips Bay will be transformed into “state-of-the-art teaching and commercial facilities” on Hunter College’s Brookdale Campus. The project will further a career pipeline in life science for local students, in addition to rebuilding a pedestrian bridge that will connect East 25th St. to Manhattan Waterfront Greenway. “SPARC Kips Bay represents a path-breaking approach to economic development in New York City where we create clusters in which commerce and schools work side-by-side to provide career pathways for CUNY and DOE students in the innovative sectors of today and tomorrow,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Andrew Kimball.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO