The Origins of the Names of 10 Famous NYC Buildings

Over the years, developers have named buildings after historic references, lofty aspirations, and even their own family names. From “Empire State” to “Chrysler” to “World Trade Center,” the names of New York City buildings can be just as iconic as their physical appearance. Not only do these monikers shed light on a building’s history, but they also provide a glimpse into its function and character. Here, we look back at 10 iconic buildings in New York City and how they got their unique names.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thepositivecommunity.com

Gospel in the Park

The 15th Anniversary of the Lincoln Park Music Festival featured a “Gospel In The Park”concert. The event, hosted by Rev. Kevin E. Taylor of Unity Fellowship Church and Newark Councilwoman-at-Large Rev. Louise Scott-Rountree, brought music, praise, and fellowship to downtown Newark on July 27. Attendees were gobsmacked by...
NEWARK, NJ
norwoodnews.org

Run-D.M.C. Legend, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Visits P.S. 207 Students

Grammy award-winning rapper and Hip-Hop pioneer, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, visited P.S. 207 in Kingsbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, to speak with elementary school students about how to deal with bullies, believing in themselves, and to discuss his new picture book, “Darryl’s Dream.”. A founding member of...
QUEENS, NY
Pitchfork

The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low

Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

15 Best Cuban Restaurants In NYC To Try This Weekend

Fact: New York boasts some of the best food in the world. In particular, the city’s Cuban food scene has been going strong for decades, and some of the best Cuban cuisine chefs have made their homes right here in NYC. Bringing the bright flavors of their home country and taking New Yorkers along for the ride, it’s no secret why we have the closest avant-garde flavors and dishes to Cuba itself. If you’re looking for a little slice of Havana, start planning your visit to one of these best Cuban restaurants in NYC! Located in Harlem near the famous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Is Off to a Killer Start

It's Serial Killer Fall.The year is 1981, and all is not well on the streets of New York City. American Horror Story: NYC, whose plot aside from location has been kept entirely under wraps, begins with a pile of trash lining a nighttime city street, a common enough sight even in today's New York, and a symbolic gesture hinting at what's in store for the eleventh season of Ryan Murphy's improbably successful horror anthology. This is an underworld story, one of death and desire amid the city's castoffs during a particularly punishing period of time.Wednesday's premiere was two episodes long,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These Are NYC’s Dreamiest Neighborhoods

Your dream neighborhood has it all–tasty restaurants, good bars, a pristine location, endless fun to be had, and an overall aesthetically pleasing vibe–but finding these neighborhoods sometimes proves to be like finding a needle in a haystack, especially when many of these neighborhoods come with a hefty price tag. Luckily, StreetEasy set out to fix this issue and analyzed their search data to determine which neighborhoods had the most searches year-to-date in 2022 for Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens, compiling a list of the city’s dreamiest neighborhoods in relation to their cost. Needless to say, the results don’t come as a surprise to us! Manhattan’s most searched neighborhood is the West Village–which has been in the number one spot for the past five years–followed by Greenwich Village, Chelsea, SoHo, and Gramercy Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man pushed into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say an innocent man was pushed onto the subway tracks Friday. Chopper 2 was over the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues station in Brooklyn. That's where police say, around 2:45 p.m., a suspect randomly pushed a 32-year-old man. Thankfully the victim was able to get up from the tracks before a train came. He was treated and is OK. Police are still looking for a suspect. 
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1

If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive $1.6B Science Hub Is Coming To Manhattan

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month plans for a $1.6 billion “[innovation] hub for the life sciences industry” called Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay (SPARC). It will be the first-of-its-kind in the New York State, establishing New York as a global lead for available careers in life science and public health. SPARC will partner with the City University of New York (CUNY) to generate a projected $25 billion for the city over the next three decades and create 10,000 jobs. More than 1.5 million square feet in Kips Bay will be transformed into “state-of-the-art teaching and commercial facilities” on Hunter College’s Brookdale Campus. The project will further a career pipeline in life science for local students, in addition to rebuilding a pedestrian bridge that will connect East 25th St. to Manhattan Waterfront Greenway. “SPARC Kips Bay represents a path-breaking approach to economic development in New York City where we create clusters in which commerce and schools work side-by-side to provide career pathways for CUNY and DOE students in the innovative sectors of today and tomorrow,” said New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Andrew Kimball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Best Greek Restaurants In NYC

There will be days when you look up at the sky and all you see are clouds shaped like lamb chops and big blocks of feta. This could be because you recently fell asleep watching Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (and now that movie is a part of your brain)—or, more likely, it’s because you want some Greek food. Either way, use this guide to our favorite Greek restaurants in NYC. A lot of the places are in Astoria (due to the fact that Astoria has a lot of excellent Greek food), but there are also a bunch of other great spots all around the city. And no matter where it is, every single one of these restaurants is worth a trip.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

At 104, NYC Woman Says These 2 Doctor No-Nos Helped Her Survive 2 Pandemics

Are healthy living and exercise the tickets to a long life? Maybe, but for one New York City woman, she says the key is much simpler — and much more enjoyable. Elaine Terry celebrated her 104th birthday on Wednesday, complete with a party surrounded by family, friends and caregivers that help provide services for her at home, where she still lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

