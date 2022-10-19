ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: 60-year-old man seriously injured in apparent moped accident

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old was seriously injured after an apparent moped accident in Punchbowl Tuesday night, Emergency Medical Service officials said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near 1857 Puowaina Drive. EMS said paramedics responded to a moped accident and transported the man to the hospital in serious...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this jail is up for debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Between calls for tougher treatment of criminals and movements for bail and prison reform, Oahu Community Correctional Center remains in limbo. Ambitious plans for replacement with a new facility in Halawa are on hold ― and OCCC officials are struggling with safety, staffing and maintenance issues.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What the Tech: Here's how you can liven up your landline

Indefinite closure of Oahu's only public shooting range draw questions about lead hazards. Hawaii Kai neighborhood board members want to know if the Koko Head Shooting Complex is a health hazard to the community. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses taxes hospitals.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy