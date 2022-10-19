Read full article on original website
Doctors Who Write Thrillers: A Long Literary Tradition
The medical world is an ideal backdrop for thrillers because it is bursting with life-or-death emergencies. Medical thrillers count on our fear of disease, something everyone has to face, and they make us ponder our own mortality. Many doctors have been inspired by their fascinating worlds and have felt the need to put pen to paper. Several of the qualities defining a good doctor overlap with what makes a successful author, such as the ability to “read” people, meticulous work in confronting high-stakes situations, investigative talent, and the ability to integrate many clues into a meaningful sum.
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Where is the ‘Street Crime’ in ‘Crime Fiction?’
I hadn’t planned a deep-dive essay. Just a brief think piece…maybe a couple of examples where the gravamen of the story is not cat-and-mouse with an evil nemesis…no one’s menacing their husband’s mistress at a beach house…the mastermind of heist gone-wrong isn’t being double-crossed.
The Story of the Nail, or The Birth of a Writer
In 1977, the boy left the drivers corps of the Grain Administration, where he’d been working, and started university. The day he was due to enroll, the man who’d taught him how to drive insisted on giving him a lift—still in uniform, complete with white gloves, in the unit’s newest truck with its liberation plates. The older driver said nothing along the way, just smoked one cigarette after another. Finally, when they were almost at the campus, he broke his silence and asked, What do you actually study in the Chinese Department? The boy said, I don’t know, I want to learn how to write novels. The driver said, What’s the use of writing? The boy replied, I want to write, that’s all. The driver sighed and said, Imagine giving up a good job like this, I’m worried you might regret it someday.
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured
AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
