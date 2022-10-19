Read full article on original website
Hornell football greats highlight HOF Class of 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the best players to ever grace Hornell football took their rightful place in history. Last Saturday night, Hornell High School honored their Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022 at The Main Place. The class, which was also honored the night prior during Friday’s Hornell football game, is perhaps […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
World-renowned artist leaves her mark on JCC campus in Olean
OLEAN, N.Y. — World-renowned artist and Olean native Meg Saligman has created a 10,000 square foot, four-sided, large scale mural on the walls of the Library and Liberal Arts Center at Jamestown Community College in Olean. It's called Vantage Point: Our Valley of the Sun, inspired...
Corning-Painted Post to host 36th annual Bandtoberfest
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — High school bands from across the area will perform this weekend at Corning-Painted Post Highschool for the 36th annual Bandtober fest. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the Corning Memorial Stadium. A list of bands performing […]
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred State celebrates the inauguration of Dr. Steven Mauro
SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley and SUNY Board of Trustee Eunice A. Lewin with Dr. Steven Mauro, the thirteenth president of the college. ALFRED, NY, October 20, 2022 – In a ceremony that celebrated the pride, purpose, and promise of Alfred State College, Dr. Steven Mauro was inaugurated the 13th president of the college.
Zonta House to hold Fall Fest in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Zonta Club of Elmira will be hosting its annual Fall Fest in November for a two-day event. Happening on Friday, Nov, 4, from 4:30-6 p.m., a public roast beef dinner will be available for purchase. The dinner comes with two sides and dessert for $12 at the Zonta House at […]
wellsvillesun.com
The Nathaniel Dike Museum was constructed in 1897 as the Dyke Street Engine Co. #2.
WELLSVILLE – The public is invited to help the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society celebrate the 125th anniversary of its home, the Nathaniel Dike Museum, from 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesday October 26th. For over 50 years the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society (TRGHS) has called the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
More than 60 antique dealers are in Rochester for Saturday's fall show and sale
HENRIETTA, N.Y. — This is the weekend to go antiquing as dozens of the best collectors and sellers around are planning on making some deals. The Genesee Country Antique Dealers Association is the best of the best when it comes to antique collectors. This is the first time the show and sale is happening at Minett Hall at the ROC Dome in Henrietta.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Bath Schools Superintendent to retire after 10 years
The school said the BOE and GST BOCES will work together to find a new superintendent to start in July 2023.
wellsvillesun.com
James A. Stevens, 59, Fairport NY
Jim was born in Wellsville, NY on March 20, 1963. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 59. He battled prostate cancer for the past 3 years with the same effort and determination he put into everything he accomplished in his shortened but full life.
phelpsny.com
Upcoming Road Closings in the Town of Phelps
FORT HILL ROAD WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC BETWEEN COUNTY ROAD 23 & GRIFFITH ROAD ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2O22. GRIFFITH ROAD WILL BE CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC BETWEEN LESTER ROAD AND FORT HILL ROAD ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25, 2022. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE CALL MIKE VIENNA,...
Soon-to-open hotel wants use of Canandaigua park
CANANDAIGUA, NY — Should the long-awaited opening of the lakeside Hotel Canandaigua happen as company officials expect in May 2023, they are hopeful an agreement can be worked out with the city that details its use of the public park outside its doors. Several members of City Council seem...
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
Massive ‘Arbors at Penfield’ project generating excitement, concerns
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A new project proposed for the Town of Penfield has some folks excited, and others raising concerns. The ‘Arbors at Penfield’ plans to be a massive, four-year, mixed-use development on the corner of Route 250 and Atlantic Avenue, currently a 73-acre field. Christopher Tanea with the Town of Penfield says the ‘Arbors’ project’s […]
wellsvillesun.com
Final “Electronic Waste Disposal Day” of 2022 in Allegany County is Saturday October 22
Allegany County will hold the final Electronic Waste Collection event of 2022 at the Belmont Transfer Station. This event will be on October 22nd from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All materials defined by the NYSDEC as Covered Electronic Equipment will be accepted. This includes computers, computer accessories, televisions, video games, and multimedia players.
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
Two Medina men are facing drug and other charges following a traffic stop in Conesus. The driver, 21-year-old Tyler Potter was operating the vehicle on an expired license; one of his passengers, 18-year-old Marcus Scribner was in possession of an illegal knife and LSD. Both were booked at Livingston County Jail and released with appearance tickets for future court dates.
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Wellsville meets briefly over Quicklee’s/Tim Horton’s traffic study
Alsworth: “This shouldn’t tie it up very long.”. The Wellsville Town Board gaveled into session for a special meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The session was adjourned four minutes later. Up for discussion was the State Environmental Quality Review and the traffic study for the proposed Quicklee’s and Tim Horton development on Bolivar Road, just past the new Walgreen’s drive-thru pharmacy. Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth began the meeting with a statement:
Crews put over 60,000 gallons of water on fire at landfill in Angelica
Several fire crews battled a fire at the Hyland Landfill on Herdman Road in the Town of Angelica on Wednesday.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville rallies around “Velvet”, donating over $2000 for eye surgery
Allegany County Trap Neuter Return rescue team found Velvet in dire condition. Carrie Jefferds is on the streets of Wellsville and Allegany county rescuing cats and kittens almost non-stop. The latest recovery was a very desperate case, a little kitten still alive but with serious injuries, specifically a necrotic eye.
Pedestrian struck in Genesee County
ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Genesee County Sheriff’s are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Genesee County Sheriff, 89-year-old Ruth McVay of Alexander was crossing West Bethany Road at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, when she was hit by a driver side mirror of a vehicle. McVay was taken to […]
