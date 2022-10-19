Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
orangeobserver.com
Oakland Nature Preserve hosting 'Rambunctious Raccoons' event
The Oakland Nature Preserve is hosting an event to educate the public on raccoons. 'Rambunctious Raccoons' will offer locals the opportunity to discover the mischievous and misunderstood world of raccoons with noted naturalist Don Kendzior. Attendees will learn how the creatures eat, play, sleep and raise their young. Kendzior is...
orangeobserver.com
CFCA, TFA, West Orange, Olympia, Ocoee all win
The Central Florida Christian Academy Eagles make school history as they finished their regular season undefeated with an overall record of 7-0. Week Eight of the 2022 prep football season is in the books, and teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange fared well. GAME OF THE WEEK. The First...
orangeobserver.com
TFA, Foundation to play tonight for ticket to playoffs
TFA (6-1) vs. Foundation (4-2) What: This is a home, district, game. Price: Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at GoFan. Where: The First Academy. Central Florida Christian Academy (6-0) vs. Bell Creek Academy (1-6) What: This is a home, district, game. When: 7 p.m. Where: CFCA. Dr. Phillips...
orangeobserver.com
Ocoee High School hosting first off campus Homecoming parade
The Homecoming court, sports teams, clubs and other organizations will walk and drive down downtown Ocoee. Ocoee High School is hosting its first off campus Homecoming parade today. The Homecoming court, sports teams, clubs and other organizations will walk and drive down downtown Ocoee. The parade will start at Lakeshore...
orangeobserver.com
Bellaria home tops Windermere-area sales from Oct. 1 to 6
A home in Bellaria topped all Windermere-area residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 13118 Bellaria Circle, Windermere, sold Oct. 4, for $1,650,000. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, six-and-one-half baths and 5,879 square feet of living area. Days on market: 92. WEST ORANGE. BELLARIA.
orangeobserver.com
Horizon High School girls volleyball snags first district championship
The Horizon High School girls volleyball team were crowned District 6-6A Champions after defeating Lake Minneola Thursday, Oct. 20. The girls became the first sports team in Hawk Nation to earn a district championship title. They won the first set 25-11, the second 25-20 and the third 25-16. "It's a...
orangeobserver.com
Westyn Bay home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 1 to 6
A home in Westyn Bay topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 1 to 6. The home at 3007 Cardassi Drive, Ocoee, sold Oct. 4, for $730,000. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, four-and-one-half baths and 4,362 square feet of living area. Days on market: Four. OCOEE. ADMIRAL...
orangeobserver.com
Town leadership, residents pleased with traffic solution
Members of the public voiced their opinions on several prominent agenda items at the Windermere Town Council meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Two of the main topics of conversation included discussion on the Oakdale and Ninth diverter, as well as the first reading of an ordinance to reduce the pool setback for canal front lots from 50 feet to 35 feet.
orangeobserver.com
City commissioners discuss code amendments
The city of Winter Garden approved the first reading of a proposal to amend portions of the Code of Ordinances concerning utilities and the city’s water and wastewater systems at the City Commission meeting Thursday, Oct. 13. The request is to amend portions of Article II and Article IV...
Comments / 0