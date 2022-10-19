Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
104.1 WIKY
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
104.1 WIKY
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
104.1 WIKY
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
104.1 WIKY
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
104.1 WIKY
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
104.1 WIKY
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices
BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
104.1 WIKY
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
104.1 WIKY
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
104.1 WIKY
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
104.1 WIKY
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot
TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
104.1 WIKY
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden’s aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
104.1 WIKY
German parliament approves suspending debt brake
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. carriers add transatlantic flights for travel-hungry consumers
CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are betting big on American consumers’ unquenched thirst for travel across the Atlantic by adding more flights to Europe. U.S. airlines are responding to consumers emboldened by a more powerful U.S. dollar and more flexible work...
104.1 WIKY
Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention
TOKYO (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year...
Comments / 0