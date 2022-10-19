ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pfizer expects to price COVID vaccine at $110-$130 per dose

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc expects to charge about $110 to $130 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine after the United States government’s current program expires, Pfizer executive Angela Lukin said on a call with analysts. Lukin said she expects the vaccine will be made available with...
Australia concerned about delays on UK trade deal, PM says

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he was concerned about any potential delays to the free trade deal with Britain arising from the political instability happening there. “I’m concerned about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement,” Albanese told reporters....
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
Adidas cuts 2022 outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German sporting goods maker Adidas on Thursday cut its full-year guidance, citing weaker expectations for China and lower demand in major Western markets. The company now expects currency-neutral revenues to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2022, down from a mid- to high-single-digit percentage forecast previously,...
India competition regulator fines Google $161.95 million for anti-competitive practices

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s competition regulator said on Thursday it has fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anti-competitive practices related to Android mobile devices. ($1 = 82.6180 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China

(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Australia floods to dent Dec-qtr GDP, spur inflation – Treasurer

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Widespread floods that have inundated large parts of Australia’s southeast will dent the country’s economic growth and increase inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said on Friday, ahead of next week’s federal budget. Floods will likely detract a quarter of a percentage point from GDP...
Japan’s Olympus names Stefan Kaufmann as next CEO in medtech pivot

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympus Corp said on Friday that Stefan Kaufmann would become the endoscope maker’s chief executive next year, becoming one of the few foreigners to run a major Japanese company. Kaufmann, a German who has worked at Olympus for more than two decades, will take over...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch

(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
U.S. boosts EV purchases, but faces supply chain hurdles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government has significantly boosted purchases of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles but faces supply chain hurdles, the White House said, as it looks to meet President Joe Biden’s aggressive zero-emission purchasing goals. Federal agencies quintupled purchases of EVs and PHEVs in the 12-months...
Chinese battery giant CATL profit jumps as it ramps up output

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said on Friday its third-quarter profit nearly tripled year-on-year, buoyed by rapid expansion in production to power the growth of EVs worldwide. CATL, whose clients include Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW, booked a net profit...
German parliament approves suspending debt brake

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany’s parliament on Friday voted to suspend the constitutional debt brake as it prepared to approve a 200 billion euro ($195 billion) emergency rescue package to tackle the energy crisis. Europe’s biggest economy is trying to cope with surging gas and electricity costs caused largely by a...
U.S. carriers add transatlantic flights for travel-hungry consumers

CHICAGO (Reuters) – U.S. carriers including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are betting big on American consumers’ unquenched thirst for travel across the Atlantic by adding more flights to Europe. U.S. airlines are responding to consumers emboldened by a more powerful U.S. dollar and more flexible work...
Instant view: Dollar falls against yen, markets suspect intervention

TOKYO (Reuters) – The battered yen jumped against the dollar on Friday, triggering speculation that Japanese authorities may be in the market to stem a slide in their currency. The yen rose as high 144.80 per dollar in late morning U.S. trade, up about seven yen from a 32-year...

