Read full article on original website
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal deficit before Lars Eller gave Washington the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who assisted on the first two Kings goals, scored to tie it again before Johansson put the Capitals ahead for good with 5:25 left. Dmitry Orlov tied a career high with three assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves, including a couple important stops in the final minute. Washington has won three of four games after dropping its first two. Despite two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Jonathan Quick stopping 28 of the 32 shots he faced, Los Angeles has lost two in a row to wrap up a five-game trip after getting blown out in Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Kings won the first three on the trip and now return home on a sour note after blowing a multigoal lead.
Lightning outlast Islanders for wins on back-to-back nights
TAMPA — They were outshot and had trouble controlling the puck. They blew an early lead in the first period and almost blew a two-goal lead in the third. There were moments Saturday night when the Lightning looked like a poor imitation of the team that has won more games than any NHL franchise in the past decade.
Comments / 0