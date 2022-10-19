ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Daily Cougar Online

Students Summarize Experiential Learning Initiatives During exCITE Talks

Elevator Pitch Competition Supports Students’ Growth as Scholars. At the University of Houston, students spend hours, days or even weeks engaged in high-impact experiential learning initiatives. Such endeavors often place Coogs within real world environments for transformative projects in which they apply classroom knowledge to issues affecting their communities.
Wine Tasting Event Showcases Hilton College's Global Focus

The first pour unleashed aromas of summer fruit, cassis and red currant. The second serenaded the nose with subtle notes of licorice, cinnamon and black pepper. You could excuse everyone with glass in hand if they thought they were at a vineyard in the French countryside. In reality, they were experiencing the inaugural “Corks & Forks: Around the World” wine tasting event hosted by the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership.
