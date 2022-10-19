The first pour unleashed aromas of summer fruit, cassis and red currant. The second serenaded the nose with subtle notes of licorice, cinnamon and black pepper. You could excuse everyone with glass in hand if they thought they were at a vineyard in the French countryside. In reality, they were experiencing the inaugural “Corks & Forks: Around the World” wine tasting event hosted by the Conrad N. Hilton College of Global Hospitality Leadership.

