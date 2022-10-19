Read full article on original website
USRowing awards 2023 and 2024 Championship regattas to Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County’s Nathan Benderson Park will play host to USRowing’s 2023 and 2024 Youth National Championships, “extending a run that began in 2019,” as a Benderson Park news release put it. The park also was awarded the 2024 USRowing Southeast Youth Championships, “a regional qualifier to...
‘Wicked Plants’ on display at Conservation Foundation’s Bay Preserve headquarters through end of year
Artists’ reception to be held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26, with online registration available. The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast is hosting the Florida Society of Botanical Artists’ Wicked Plants, a unique exhibit that will be on display through December, the Foundation has announced. Wicked Plants...
$5 million the estimated value of 155 county residences destroyed by Hurricane Ian in unincorporated areas
On Oct. 14, contractors surpassed storm debris collection total following Hurricane Irma in 2017. The latest detailed estimate of Hurricane Ian’s residential damage in unincorporated Sarasota County, based on assessments undertaken by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services staff, is $134,902,031, The Sarasota News Leader learned this week. That...
Florida Panther Program Project spokesman and veterinarian the newest members of county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee
Four people apply for unexpired term while three seek three-year term on advisory board. With nominations only from Commissioner Michael Moran, the Sarasota County commissioners unanimously have appointed two new members to its Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee (ESLOC). During the commission’s regular meeting on Oct. 11, Moran named Bill...
Red Tide Alert issued for Turtle Beach on Siesta and Nokomis and Venice beaches
Executive director of Sarasota Bay Estuary Program had warned about possibility that Hurricane Ian could produce red tide event. In an Oct. 11 report, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s passage through the Gulf of Mexico and into Southwest Florida, David Tomasko, executive director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP), warned about the potential of a red tide outbreak.
Yard waste collections resuming in city of Sarasota
Materials may not be picked up on traditional neighborhood route days, staff advises the public. Residential yard waste collections in the City of Sarasota have resumed, the city announced on Oct. 20. “Minimal amounts of vegetative debris, such as small branches, twigs, leaves and weeds, should be properly prepared in...
In spite of pleas from residents, Planning Commission votes 5-3 to endorse 94-unit townhome development in Longwood Run community
Residents cite big increase in residential density and incompatibility with their neighborhoods. On Oct. 6, nine residents of the Longwood Run community, which is immediately south of University Parkway and north of Desoto Road, urged the members of the Sarasota County Planning Commission not to endorse a development of 94 townhomes on 10.14 acres west of their single-family homes.
‘No Swim’ advisory lifted at Bird Key Park
Follow-up water sampling found bacterial levels back within normal range as of Oct. 14. Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) received testing results in the afternoon of Oct. 14 that enabled them to remove the “No Swimming” advisory that was posted on Oct. 13 at Bird Key Park, on the western end of the Ringling Causeway, they announced.
‘Bed tax’ revenue for Sarasota County up $8.7 million through August, compared to same period of the 2021 fiscal year
Visit Sarasota County reports ‘amazing August,’ based on data from research firm it uses. Through August, Sarasota County’s Tourist Development Tax — or, “bed tax” — revenue continued to climb, ending up $8,717,273.74 higher than the amount for the same period of the 2021 fiscal year, as shown in the latest data released by Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates and her staff.
Two recent water main breaks plague residents in area of north Siesta Key already contending with drainage improvement project
Contractor responsible for one incident, while county staff caused the second one. Since early May, residents who live along parts of Higel Avenue and Ocean Boulevard on north Siesta Key have had to contend with a drainage improvement project that has resulted in traffic delays — including long backups of vehicles at times — along with the need for pedestrians and bicyclists to circumnavigate sections of streets where contractors were working.
Even with flights cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, SRQ Airport welcomes more passengers in September than in September 2021
12-month passenger count through September up 47% over 12-month figure through September 2021. The uptick may have been just 1%, but the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) did count more passengers in September this year than it did in September 2021, the airport has announced. During September, 190,405 passengers traveled...
Devonshire connected by DNA to death of second woman in Sarasota, Police Department reports
Florida Department of Law Enforcement analysis confirms investigators’ suspicions. A report that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) recently sent to the Sarasota Police Department (SPD) “scientifically connected William Devonshire, 52,” to a second homicide that occurred early this year, the Police Department has announced. “The...
Allegedly inebriated suspect in Oct. 7 crash into residential garage told officers he mistakenly hit accelerator instead of brake
Victims were living in garage, Probable Cause Affidavit says. The 29-year-old Sarasota man charged with multiple counts in the aftermath of an Oct. 7 crash into a Courtland Street garage told Police Department officers that he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The incident left one woman...
County’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumps back up to 9.17%, CDC reports
Sarasota Memorial records more COVID-19 patients at its Sarasota and Venice campuses over past week, with higher ICU counts, as well. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity has jumped up to 9.17%, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported, reflecting a seven-day average through Oct. 16. Additionally, Sarasota...
Sheriff’s Office investigating bomb threat reported in Gulf Gate the night of Oct. 19
Hazardous Device Unit clears scene about two hours later. An argument at a business in Gulf Gate on Oct. 19 led to a report of a bomb threat, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department has reported. About 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, a male ended up engaging in a verbal...
