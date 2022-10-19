Read full article on original website
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Nursing home owners say they ‘don’t need’ county approval to close a third Champaign-Urbana facility
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representatives for the owners of the former Champaign County Nursing Home say they can close the facility in as few as 60 days without permission from the County Board that sold them the home in 2019 under the agreement it remains a nursing home until 2028. Thus, the future of the […]
Bloomington, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Hoopeston’s Mayor Wise Says Lots of Progress is on the Way
Hoopeston mayor Jeff Wise says that like all Vermilion County communities, they are looking to get rid of unwanted dilapidated properties; as he explained to Laura Williams on 1490 WDAN’s Community Connection program. AUDIO: Nobody wants to live next door to a house that is falling to pieces. We...
Central Illinois Proud
Rivian hosting hiring fair Saturday
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As they look to ramp up production of electric vehicles, Rivian is looking to add more members to its team. Saturday, the Normal-based company will hold a walk-up job fair in the lobby of its Normal plant. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m., anyone interested in a production role at Rivian can walk in and expect a 30-45 minute interview with a hiring specialist.
mahometdaily.com
Christie Clinic Photos: Mahomet-Seymour football at Mattoon
This photo album of Mahomet-Seymour Football is brought to you by Christie Clinic. Kris Casillas was the photographer. To view the entire album visit https://mahometdaily.smugmug.com/Mahomet-Seymour-Football-at-Mattoon/.
videtteonline.com
ISU student Jakai Martin recounts story of homophobic assault, calls for university support
Jakai Martin, a queer and gender non-conforming student at Illinois State University, was physically and verbally assaulted at an off-campus Homecoming party Saturday. Martin, a junior sociology major, was called homophobic slurs and hit by an unidentified ISU student and member of Greek life. They are pressing charges against the...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Continues Preparations for Casino Training
With the Golden Nugget Casino set to open at 204 Eastgate Drive on Danville’s east side this coming spring, Danville Area Community College continues plans to help train some of their employees. DACC Executive Director of Corporate Education Brittany Woodworth gave a presentation on her department to the DACC...
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 21, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West clinched the Big 12 conference championship with a 7-0 win at Champaign Centennial on Friday night. The Wildcats enter the playoffs with an 8-1 record. Here are the scores from Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: Normal West def. Centennial, 7-0 Peoria High def. Notre Dame, 48-7 Normal Community def. Manual, […]
agupdate.com
Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack
It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
Charleston City Council unanimously approves SRO program
CLARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston City Council unanimously voted during a special meeting on Friday to approve an agreement to place a Charleston Police officer in the city’s schools fulltime. The new program will see an officer supporting students and educators, consulting on security and safety, presenting safety topics in the classroom and more. […]
Early increase in RSV cases in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) transmission is rising throughout the nation, with hospitals in the Northeast running out of bed spaces. Dr. Jonna, a local pediatric specialist at Carle Clinic Family Practice, confirms that RSV is also on the rise in the Champaign community for the second year in a row. “We […]
wglt.org
Bloomington’s new arts and entertainment manager talks about filling the arena and repairing a ‘toxic’ workplace at BCPA
Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).
Herald & Review
Watch now: Widow of fallen officer inspires others during Mount Zion Prayer Breakfast
MOUNT ZION — In the 18 months since her husband’s death, Amber Oberheim has been on a mission to bring about change. “My blue family is way too important to continue to sit idly by and watch them be scrutinized, disrespected and murdered. It is time to start celebrating heroes and stop victimizing felons,” Oberheim said during her husband's funeral in May 2021.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
Residents in 1 IL county emu-sed by elusive escapee
VERMILION COUNTY, IL – Residents in one Illinois community are on the lookout for an unusual escapee. An elusive emu is on the loose in Vermilion County, the last of thirteen emus that broke out of a pen at 4D Farms just north of Danville in late July. The...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldog volleyball wins Apollo Conference title
Avery Allen just missed a double-double on Tuesday (Oct. 18), turning in a 13-kill, nine-dig performance at home as the Mahomet-Seymour volleyball team swept Charleston , 25-17, 25-21, to complete an unbeaten Apollo Conference season. In the past four years, M-S has lost just three league matches (winning 47 of...
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Loses Auditor After First Year Of Multi-Year Contract –
WIPFLI notified Shelby County on October 12, 2022, that they will no longer be providing audit or accounting services for Shelby County. They only cite “after further evaluation” as the reasoning. We first wrote about the audit and some of the concerning information in it in this article.
Danville railroad crossings closing for rail replacement
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will need to adjust their travel routes over the next few days as Norfolk Southern closes several railroad crossings throughout the city. These crossings have been closed intermittently over the last month; Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers said one such closure was to lay temporary rails ahead of […]
