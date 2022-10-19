Bloomington has hired a new manager to oversee operations for its two downtown entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been a business manager for the city for seven years. After six years working for Miller Park Zoo, he served as business manager for the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. He also stepped in as interim zoo director and team lead for the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA).

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO