Gear Patrol
Taylor Stitch Has Created the Ideal Shoe for Fall
Boots are nice and all, but sometimes you can't muster up the energy to put them on...or suffer through wearing them all day long. Some are stiff; others are heavy; some just are simply overkill. It feels odd to wear summery sneakers when leaves are falling, though. So, what's left...
Leica Is Reviving One of Its Most Iconic Film Cameras, the M6
One of the most iconic film cameras is making a comeback. That's right, Leica has officially announced that it's bringing its legendary M6 out of retirement and back to the production lines. You'll be able to purchase the Leica M6 (2022 Edition) on November 3. It'll cost $5,295. Leica stopped...
Leap Into Minimalism With the Best Barefoot Running Shoes
"Necessity is the mother of invention." This proverb has plenty of merit when looking at the innovations of today. Think about it: how difficult would life in today's world be without the innovations in transportation, technology and even fabrics. The proverb also has examples in the fitness realm, particularly with...
KÜHL’s Temperature-Regulating AKTIVATOR Jackets Totally Reimagine Winter Outerwear
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes certain products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. KÜHL’s new AKTIVATOR® series was designed to help your body maintain an optimal temperature in all conditions by storing or exhausting heat depending on what you need at any given moment.
Full vs Semi-Aniline Leather: What's the Difference?
If you’ve ever shopped for a leather sofa or chair online, you’ve undoubtedly come across the term “aniline” before, probably as “full-aniline” or “semi-aniline” describing the leather upholstery on a piece of furniture. While whatever store you were perusing undoubtedly tried to sell you on its form of aniline leather, whether full- or semi-, as superior one, it probably didn’t tell you why it was better, or what "aniline" even means.
This Burly Rolling Bag Effortlessly Hauls Snowboards or Skis for Two (or Just You)
Welcome to Talking Points, a series that looks at what makes some products worth talking about, brought to you by Gear Patrol Studios. The year's first snowfall is closer than you'd think, and it means one thing: time to shred. When the time comes to pack and haul your snowsports gear, make sure you’ve got a bag built for the job. Purpose-built to protect and carry your core gear and more, Backcountry’s Double Ski and Snowboard Rolling Bag ($249) is armed with ample storage and a host of inventive features. Inside is enough room for two snowboards or two sets of skis – good news for your favorite ski buddy.
Patagonia’s Nano Puff Jacket Is Ultralight and Packable
To keep its ultra-popular insulated puffy jacket ultra-lightweight, Patagonia utilizes recycled ripstop. The durable material keeps the jacket extra windproof, and its water-repellent finish helps keep you dry. Should you get caught in a quick drizzle, don't fear: The Nano Puff’s recycled synthetic insulation is equipped to trap heat – even when wet – and maintain proper coziness, no matter what you encounter. Meanwhile, elastic-bound cuffs and a cinch-able hem allow you to tailor your fit. When it’s time to ditch a layer, Patagonia's Nano Puff stuffs right into its own pocket. If you’re looking for a comfy, stashable puffer absolutely look no further than the Nano Puff.
