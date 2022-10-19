Read full article on original website
The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This post has been updated since its initial 05/03/22 publish date. As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very larg...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights
We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...
I’m a fashion guru, here are five outfits which are so outdated they’re embarrassing – round toe boots are awful
A FASHIONISTA has revealed that there are several looks that are so out of date that you need to ditch immediately. Luckily, YouTuber Shea Whitney was also on hand to show how you can update the looks and make them stylish again in seconds. Shea welcomed her subscribers to her...
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
I tried Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. I'll never order it again.
While the Never Ending Pasta Bowl sounds like a good deal, its new high price makes it nearly impossible to eat enough pasta to make it worthwhile.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say
There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
I’m a fashion pro…the top 15 mistakes that make your outfit look cheap and they’re really easy to fix
FORGET spending hundreds to look expensive, as elevating your outfit could be as easy as 15 simple styling hacks. The rising costs has affected billions across the world, including those who live and breathe all things fashion. Luckily, looking well put-together and chic has never been easier, according to style...
Wait, you can actually freeze butter?
My baking group chat is abuzz: Dairy production is down, milk prices are up and it looks like there may be a butter shortage looming on the horizon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) backs up the whispers, stating in its weekly "Dairy Market News at a Glance" newsletter that "in the Northeast and West, butter inventories are tight." It's disconcerting news given that holiday baking season doesn't really begin in earnest for another month.
This drugstore mascara is so good, I might quit getting lash extensions
If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.
I’m an interior designer, here are the six things to buy now that are going to be on trend in 2023
YOU don't have to spend a fortune to have a home that's both practical and stylish. But if you want to be on trend, there are some things you should probably ditch and a few things you might want to add to your home. Interior designer Kiva Brent revealed seven...
The 5-Ingredient Cucumber Salad Recipe You Can Eat Every Day To Fuel Your Healthy Weight Loss
Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Cucumbers are not only hydrating, nourishing and contain antioxidants all on their own, but when added to a nutrient-rich salad, they provide a myriad of health benefits. Before getting into a delicious and simple cucumber recipe that we found, we checked in with Lisa Richards— registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet— for tips on making the perfect salad to promote healthy weight loss.
Martha Stewart’s One-Pot Dinner Is the Perfect Dish for a Mess-Free & Cozy Fall Evening
Fall is finally here! It’s time to break out the sweaters, pumpkin-spice lattes, and spooky movies to binge! But with any perfect season, you need the perfect cozy dishes — and Martha Stewart’s stew is exactly what we’re looking for. On Sept 24, Stewart uploaded a...
I’m a fashion expert – 5 Winter fashion mistakes that make you look old and dated & why knitted tights are a big NO
COLDER temperatures are here which means it's time to dig out the winter wardrobe - but some things should stay away for good. For autumn/ winter, little changes from year to year in terms of trends and staples you need to get you through the season. For example you can...
I’m a cleaning whizz – how to make your entire home smell amazing in just ten minutes for just 10p
WITH CHRISTMAS just around the corner, you're bound to have people turn up at your house with little warning. And it may not be looking or smelling its best when they do. Luckily, a cleaning whizz has revealed the ten-minute method she uses to make your entire house smell amazing before guests arrive.
5 Dermatologists Over 50 Share The One Product That Changed Their Skin
Dermatologists spend their days teaching other people how to care for their skin. From proper sun protection to the serums that actually work, they know what's good. And all that knowledge means they have a pretty solid handle on how to care for their own skin. With that in mind,...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
6 Hairstyles That Will Instantly Make Thin Hair Look Thicker
The pursuit of thicker hair can often mean investing hundreds of dollars in serums and supplements, then waiting months for them to work. And don't get us wrong: these solutions are certainly effective, and can deliver great results over time. But if you're looking to amp up your look now, a quick haircut might be all you need. We asked stylists to weigh in on the looks that will make your hair look instantly thicker—keep scrolling to check them out for yourself, then go ahead and book that appointment for a chop.
