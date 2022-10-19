Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details
Oanda brokerage firm partners with Paxos to offer crypto trading in the US
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Oanda, a multi-asset trading service provider based in New York, has unveiled cryptocurrency trading services within the United States. The company will do this through a partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure service provider. Oanda partners...
Israel eyes government bond issuance via blockchain technology
JERUSALEM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Israel's government is preparing to issue government bonds using a blockchain technology platform, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Wednesday.
Ethereum Seeing Waning Address Activity
According to data provided by Santiment, Ethereums active addresses have plunged to a four-month low. This comes a little more than a month after the second-largest blockchain transitioned to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. This suggests that the hype surrounding the much-anticipated upgrade hasn't materialized just yet. On Monday, Ethereum recorded...
