u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Now Showing This Foremost Capitulation Sign: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
boundingintocrypto.com

Oanda brokerage firm partners with Paxos to offer crypto trading in the US

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Oanda, a multi-asset trading service provider based in New York, has unveiled cryptocurrency trading services within the United States. The company will do this through a partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure service provider. Oanda partners...
u.today

Ethereum Seeing Waning Address Activity

According to data provided by Santiment, Ethereums active addresses have plunged to a four-month low. This comes a little more than a month after the second-largest blockchain transitioned to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. This suggests that the hype surrounding the much-anticipated upgrade hasn't materialized just yet. On Monday, Ethereum recorded...

