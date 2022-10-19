GIRARD OH- One of the most historical rivalries since the 80s is underrated in the Battle of 422 between two Trumbull county neighbors in the Girard Indians and Niles McKinley Red Dragons. This season Girard finished their first nine games on the winning end with a 6-3 record, but the Dragons weren’t as fortunate as they came in with a two and seven record. However just like all rivalries, you’re either one a 0 or 0 and one at the end of the night. Niles had beat Girard the last three seasons, but this time the Indians were looking to end that streak. Big names have played in this game in the past like Mark Waid and Chris Parry, but only one can come out on top.

GIRARD, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO