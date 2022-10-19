Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH JOHN BAYUK
STRUTHERS OH- Do not look now, but The Struthers Wildcats have clawed their way back into the playoffs! Following a near-detrimental 1-4 start to the regular season that included two overtime losses, things were looking bleak for Struthers faithful. However, an emphatic 41-3 victory at home against Lakeview got The Cats right back on track. Collecting big conference wins against Jefferson, Niles and Girard in the weeks to follow, The Wildcats have now rattled off four straight wins to get themselves to 5-4 on the year.
ysnlive.com
DON’T CROSS THE LADY SPARTANS XC SQUAD
BOARDMAN, OH- In his first year at the helm, Rick Sypert has led his Boardman Girls Cross-Country team to the “Trifecta” of XC Championships: The Suburban League, County, and AAC. Not bad for a rookie. Except that Sypert is anything but a newbie, his track coaching experience has...
ysnlive.com
URSULINE OWNS THE NIGHT; HOLDS OFF MOONEY
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- There’s not much that Ursuline can do these days that they haven’t done before. Last night was not one of those nights, as the Irish did defeat Cardinal Mooney for the fourth consecutive time- a feat that had not been accomplished in the nearly seven decades leading up to this year’s matchup by a final score of 13-7.
ysnlive.com
GIRARD HOLDS ON TIGHT TO KEEP VICTORY
GIRARD OH- One of the most historical rivalries since the 80s is underrated in the Battle of 422 between two Trumbull county neighbors in the Girard Indians and Niles McKinley Red Dragons. This season Girard finished their first nine games on the winning end with a 6-3 record, but the Dragons weren’t as fortunate as they came in with a two and seven record. However just like all rivalries, you’re either one a 0 or 0 and one at the end of the night. Niles had beat Girard the last three seasons, but this time the Indians were looking to end that streak. Big names have played in this game in the past like Mark Waid and Chris Parry, but only one can come out on top.
ysnlive.com
RAY COMMITS TO PLAY AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE
AUSTINTOWN OH- Ayla Ray was one of the most electric softball players in the area in 2021. After following that up with an impressive summer travel season, Ayla has found a home to end her recruitment. Ray has officially made the decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.
ysnlive.com
NOT DONE YET: SOUTH RANGE RED HOT HEADED TO WEEK 11
HUBBARD, OH- In what has become rivalry week for the Northeast 8 Conference, Hubbard and South Range locked horns again, and while the Eagles’ stout defense slowed down the high-octane offense, it could not stop the Raiders from earning another NE8 Crown with a 28-0 final tally to finish out another 10-0 season.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD RESPONDS WITH CRUCIAL WIN
GARRETTSVILLE, OH- As we wrap up the regular season and get ready for postseason football, matchups in week 10 are always the most fun to watch. Garfield and Liberty faced off Friday night in a rematch from last season as the G-Men were looking to keep this season’s week 10 game more in their hands. Both teams started off hot with opening scores, but Garfield’s power would be too much for the Leopards as the G-Men walked away with a 56-27 victory.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 2) WITH KRISTA NESBITT
CANFIELD OH- The tournament always brings a sense of urgency to locker rooms. That is especially true for Canfield. Their roster is full of seniors who simply don’t want to say goodbye to their season. They’ve spent all year sharpening their skills against a brutal schedule. Canfield may have dropped down to division 2, but their schedule still reflects that of a division 1 school. That schedule has zero easy wins on it. The Cardinals have brought an energetic drive to their practices leading up to tournament time. They got their first round win over Ravenna and now look forward to a game against Perry. That will be Thursday at Notre Dame Cathedral Latin.
ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE VOLLEYBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH TJ IRONS
CANFIELD OH- South Range has definitely had an up and down season. They have show perseverance through the tough times to not let things spiral out of control. That is a testament to the leadership of the team. They have finished the season rolling on all cylinders and they carried that momentum in to round 1 of the Division III Medina district. The Raiders opened their run on the road against Columbiana. They shocked the Clippers in an upset victory to advance to the sectional final. The Raiders will play LaBrae on Thursday at Mentor Lake Catholic.
ysnlive.com
CLIPPERS END THE SEASON WITH THREE STRAIGHT WINS
COLUMBIANA, OH- After having a tough season, it is always a great feeling to close out the regular season with a victory over a conference rival. For Columbiana, not only did they finish off with a win against Lisbon Friday night, they capped the season off with a 3-game winning streak. Although the Blue Devils struck first, the Clippers fought back in the second and third quarters to score twice in each to ultimately come away with a 27-6 victory over Lisbon.
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS FLY INTO NEXT ROUND
CHARDON OH- Canfield had a battle on their hands in the sectional final of their district bracket. They were lined up with a talented Perry Pirates team. The Cardinals had enough steam to push to a four set victory to advance in the tournament. The Cardinals offense was very balanced,...
ysnlive.com
RESERVE HAS NO RUST AFTER FIRST ROUND BYE
BERLIN CENTER OH- Western Reserve is the top seed in their district bracket. They elected to take a bye straight in to the sectional final. There was no rust from the time off as the Blue Devils swiftly swept Windham to punch a ticket to the district semifinal. (25-10 25-13 25-7)
ysnlive.com
RAIDERS SEASON STAYS ALIVE
MENTOR OH- South Range has been the upset team of the district so far this season. The 11th seeded Raiders beat a higher seeded opponent for the second straight night beating the 8 seed LaBrae in straight sets. (25-15 25-10 25-23) The Raiders were led on offense by Maria Primavera...
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD CRUISES BY BOARDMAN IN WEEK 10
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals hosted former AAC opponent Boardman to close out the regular season. The Cardinals jumped out in front early, and never looked back. Canfield started the ballgame off with a Broc Lowry touchdown from 13 yards out. This was one of two rushing touchdowns for the QB, as Lowry scored again in the first quarter to make it 14-0. In the second quarter, Lowry was in the mix once again with a 25 yard one handed touchdown reception by Gavin Ramun to make it 21-0. To close out the first half, running back Danny Inglis scored to make it 28-0 at the end of the second quarter.
ysnlive.com
A BATTLE FOR THE AGES IN THE DRAGON’S DEN
ASHTABULA, OH-The annual matchup between the Lakeside Dragons and Edgewood Warriors has produced some of Ashtabula county’s most thrilling and hard-fought games ever seen and Friday night was no exception. In this year’s rendition of the “Battle for the Bridge,” the Edgewood Warriors would come out on top with a 32-28 victory that would culminate with one last defensive stop at the 1-yard line.
ysnlive.com
SEBRING STUNS BLUE JAYS IN SECTIONAL FINAL
NORTH JACKSON OH- The seeding told you it was going to be a good game on Thursday night as twelfth seeded Sebring matched up with eleventh seeded Jackson Milton. But Sebring was not in the mood for a tightly contested thriller, and they ran away with the match in sweeping fashion. (25-11 25-15 26-24)
ysnlive.com
RIDGE ESCAPES BATTLE IN WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Mineral Ridge had to put up with a desperate Waterloo team needing a win to get into the playoffs on Friday night. After trailing 20-14, the Rams scored 14 unanswered points to walk away with the 28-20 victory. Triston Valley had a great offensive output gaining 101 yards...
ysnlive.com
CHANEY CHARGES INTO POSTSEASON
YOUNGSTOWN OH- The final week of the regular season saw a lot of great rivalry matchups across the network. The Steel Valley Conference didn’t skip out on that either as all four teams were in action against one another. Mooney and Ursuline fought tooth and nail in the Holy War and Chaney and East met in the Youngstown City Classic at Rayen Field. The Cowboys came in with a near perfect season and a top-four spot in the postseason on the line and the Golden Bears came in with a singular win on the season coming via a Mooney forfeit earlier in the season. The postseason was still in reach if East could pull of the week 10 upset.
ysnlive.com
THE JOURNEY OF ORTIZ
CANFIELD, OH- Senior tailback Caleb Ortiz sat down at Cocca’s Pizza to discuss his high school journey. Ortiz grew up in the northeastern Ohio area, until moving down south to the sunshine state of Florida when he was in sixth grade. Ortiz then moved back to Canfield for high school and has rejoined the Canfield football team for his senior season. He talks about falling back in love with the game, some teammates he has leaned on since arriving back, and his overall experience in Canfield. Check out this player profile brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
GIRARD PACKS THEIR BAGS FOR DISTRICTS
GIRARD OH- Girard finished their final home match of the year in style on Thursday night. The top seeded Indians had no trouble sweeping the conference rival Niles for the third time this season. (25-11 25-12 25-11) Lauren Pallone held the lead in kills for the offense. She finished with...
