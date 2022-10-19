Read full article on original website
Related
Facility responds after Child Dies from E. Coli outbreak at Lucky Ladds Farms
According to the TN Department of Health, two baby goats are the reason for the outbreak of E. coli at Lucky Ladd Farms in the Rutherford County community of Eagleville. Several people fell ill after attending a camp at the petting farm and fun park. The outbreak at Lucky Ladd...
WSMV
Parents react to CDC panel vote adding Covid shot to recommended vaccine schedule
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are giving their take following the CDC’s advisory committee’s vote in favor of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended immunization schedule for both children and adults. Many parents in Davidson County have different opinions. “We have just started to come back...
Fatal Tennessee E. Coli Outbreak Blamed on Petting Farm’s Goats
According to a recent report, one child has passed away, and several others fell ill following a tragic E. coli outbreak over the summer at Tennessee’s largest petting zoo and park. The devastating outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms was responsible for sending two children to the hospital. Unfortunately, one...
wpln.org
Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose
An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
WSMV
Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a long-haired chihuahua after it had fallen into an old septic tank. The puppy fell into a septic tank on Bradyville Pike and was missing for two days. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder and Rescue 1 heard the dog crying...
WSMV
Middle Point Landfill files motion saying contamination isn’t their fault
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The battle between the city of Murfreesboro and the Middle Point Landfill continues after the landfill responded to the lawsuit after the city gave them 60 days to respond. One of the biggest concerns is that the city said PFAS (a group of chemicals used to...
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
WKRN
2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office
This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
Don’t Miss This Drive-thru Trunk or Treat Event
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick-or-treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the trick-or-treaters and hand out candy.
WSMV
Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Man sought after allegedly exposing himself to Rutherford County sisters
Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself and solicited two sisters.
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
Albino deer on permanent display in Middle Tennessee
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency unveiled the return of Ole Caney to his hometown Tuesday.
fox17.com
Rutherford County student, 17, dies after 'accidental' shooting
UPDATE (Oct. 20) - A 17-year-old Blackman High School senior has died from her injuries sustained in an "accidental" shooting Wednesday night, the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Officials say the girl's boyfriend called 911 to report he was taking the teen to the hospital "after she sustained an...
Dozens cited as Rutherford County authorities tackle aggressive driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway
As part of "Operation Fall Brakes," members of multiple law enforcement agencies reportedly teamed up and stopped drivers for 326 driving- and drug-related offenses in Rutherford County Wednesday.
WSMV
Rutherford Co. teen shot in domestic incident
ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Wednesday afternoon in the Rockvale community, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said. Emergency responders met the girl and the apparent shooter at a Rockvale school where she was treated by emergency services paramedics while waiting for a LifeFlight helicopter, said Detective Capt. Todd Sparks.
Family identifies pilot involved in deadly Brentwood plane crash
Three days after a man lost his life following a plane crash in a residential area of Brentwood, his family has confirmed his identity.
Comments / 1