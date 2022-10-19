ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

wpln.org

Autopsy confirms 2022 Bonnaroo death was from a drug overdose

An autopsy conducted by a Tennessee medical examiner confirms that a death this year at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was the result of an accidental drug overdose. WPLN News obtained the report through the state’s open records act. According to the autopsy, released Thursday, it was a mix...
MANCHESTER, TN
WSMV

Chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a long-haired chihuahua after it had fallen into an old septic tank. The puppy fell into a septic tank on Bradyville Pike and was missing for two days. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Ladder and Rescue 1 heard the dog crying...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office

This week, News 2 recognizes the men and women dedicated to protecting Cheatham County with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. After serving the department for 33 years, Tim Binkley was recently elected as Sheriff. News 2’s Marcus Bagwell joins Binkley to discuss his top priorities for the community and his transition to leading the department. As a way to say thank you for their service we’ve provided lunch for them to enjoy.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Don’t Miss This Drive-thru Trunk or Treat Event

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers heroes will delight trick-or-treaters during the Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force. Parents can drive safely through the event with their children 12 and under where the first responders will visit with the trick-or-treaters and hand out candy.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teenager dies from ‘accidental’ gunshot wound in Rutherford Co.

ROCKVALE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old senior at Blackman High School died from an accidental gunshot wound on Wednesday in Rutherford County. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was shot in the abdomen at a home on Link Road. Her boyfriend called 911 and intended to take her to the hospital. Instead, he met RCSO deputies and paramedics in the parking lot of Rockvale Middle School, for immediate treatment of the girl’s injury.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

