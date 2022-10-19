Read full article on original website
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have nine days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have until the end of October to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
thecentersquare.com
This Is How Much Money Maine’s Economy Makes From the Gun Industry
Gun ownership has been a staple of traditional American life since the inception of the country, and even long before then. Some Americans use guns only to go hunting, for sport, or home protection, but there are many gun enthusiasts who embrace the Second Amendment and load up on as many firearms as they can. Whether it is one gun or 20, selling guns in the United States is a lucrative business.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
thecentersquare.com
Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
WMTW
Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
thecentersquare.com
Poll: Inflation, taxes, top concerns for Maine midterms voters
(The Center Square) – New polling shows that the rising cost of living, inflation and taxes are top concerns for Maine voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The independent survey, conducted by Pan Atlantic Research of Portland, found that the rising cost of living in Maine is the biggest concern for voters, with 71% of those surveyed saying it was their top issue. Another 43% cited the record high inflation as a top issue and another 26% said high taxes were the biggest concern.
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
Ellsworth American
Maine can’t afford a Mills loss
Let us vote to keep Janet Mills in office. We cannot afford to do otherwise. The Baldacci administration ended with unpaid hospital bills and underfunded schools. The LePage administration got the hospitals paid, but also left schools underfunded, and refused to issue bonds that Maine voters had approved to fix our roads and bridges. And waged a steady war against solar energy and against a national monument in the Millinocket area.
foxbangor.com
LePage take future plans amid governor election
LEWISTON — Former governor Paul LePage was at the Franco American Center in Lewiston Friday where he addressed his position on some major issues. Food and heating costs were points of discussion for the former governor, who suggested there should be an appointed energy expert beyond the regulatory group known as the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
observer-me.com
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party
It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
nerej.com
Rock Row developers to build Maine’s first mass timber office building
Westbrook, ME The first commercial office building in Maine that will primarily use cross-laminated timber (CLT) will be funded in part by a $250,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The 150,000 s/f office building, at 100 Rock Row, will include 30,000 s/f of retail space on the first floor.
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters analyze the latest election developments and other news
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Down East
The Very Long Walk That Changed Maine Politics
This excerpt from Bill Cohen’s 1972 Campaign for Congress: An Oral History of the Walk That Changed Maine Politics (Rowman & Littlefield; hardcover; $24.95) draws on two chapters, from conversations with Cohen, Lyons, Potholm, and Cindy Watson-Welch, a Bowdoin student in 1972 who joined the campaign field team. The text has been edited and condensed for clarity.
thecentersquare.com
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
