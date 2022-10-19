Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
L.L. Bean’s new store in Hudson opens Nov. 4; three-day opening celebration planned
Winter is coming, but people in the MetroWest area will know where to go to bundle up and stay warm. As it opens the doors to its new store at Highland Commons in Hudson, L.L. Bean is inviting the public to attend a three-day opening celebration beginning Nov. 4. The...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WATCH: Largest ship to ever enter Boston terminal arrives from Asia
BOSTON — The largest ever ship to enter to enter Boston’s Conley Container Terminal arrived from Asia on Thursday morning. The ship, packed with 13,500 containers, made its way to the city after making stops in Vietnam and China, a spokesperson for Massport said in a statement. The...
Annissa Essaibi George named new president, CEO of Big Sister Boston
BOSTON - Former Boston mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George has been named the new president and CEO of Big Sister Boston, the organization announced Thursday.She told WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes she's excited to get going."It's an opportunity to continue to serve as a public servant, as a city councilor, as a classroom teacher, the idea of service is really important to me and Big Sister is an opportunity to continue that service and to do it with girls and to do it with both our littles and our bigs and the staff and the team at Big Sister, that's what drew me to this opportunity," Essaibi George said.She is taking over for Deb Re, who is stepping down after 16 years. Essaibi George officially begins on November 28.For more information, visit their website.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
Sysco Strikers Reach a Deal
This week, two Teamster locals won new contracts with the behemoth food distributor Sysco, ending a nearly monthlong strike that drew national support. More than 200 workers for Sysco — America’s largest food distributor — went on strike in Syracuse, N.Y., on September 27. Days later, more than 300 drivers for Sysco Boston went on strike in Massachusetts. Workers in Arizona also reportedly struck in solidarity.
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
Saint-Gobain Begins Operating New $22 Million Powerhouse in Worcester, Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Saint-Gobain has started up operations at its new electrical powerhouse on its flagship manufacturing campus in Worcester, Massachusetts, which is projected to reduce the site’s carbon dioxide emissions by 50%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005289/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
This Boston Area Estate for Sale is Right Out of the Popular TV Series ‘Bridgerton’
Talk about a breathtaking manor that looks like it could be out of the hit TV show Bridgerton on Netflix. This western suburban Boston estate is at 5 Concord Road in Weston, Massachusetts, and listed by Rikki Conley with Sotheby's International Realty. According to this listing, the $15 million home...
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
criernewsroom.com
The Commuter Rail should extend its Boston lines into New Hampshire
For New Hampshire residents, there are two main ways to travel to Boston; buses from Manchester, Concord, or Londonderry, or driving their own cars. Both options can be time-consuming, expensive, and impractical, especially for daily commutes. Since the 1980s, there have been increasing calls to revive a long-lost third option; commuter rail.
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
tewksburycarnation.org
10 Takeaways from Oct. 20 Board of Health Meeting
The Board of Health heard from Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative about Narcan administration training and substance use prevention and resources. It also heard a keeping of animals permit request and an update on animals kept in non-compliant conditions at 175 Kendall Rd. View the agenda here. Member...
tewksburycarnation.org
Tewksbury’s First Winter Tree Walk Seeks Participants
The Tewksbury Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee would like to welcome all Tewksbury nonprofits and town departments to participate in the first Winter Tree Walk event. This event will present a great opportunity to showcase Tewksbury organizations and bring residents out to see the town’s conservation spaces and celebrate winter.
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
universalhub.com
Wu says state needs to build 1,000 beds for addicts outside Boston to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass and Clifford Park
Standing in needle-strewn Clifford Park this morning, Mayor Wu called on the state to do more to relieve pressure on Mass and Cass, in a press conference cut short by screaming protesters who used to follow her around banging buckets over her Covid-19 policies but who had to find something else with which to fill their days now that nobody cares about them anymore.
