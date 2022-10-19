Read full article on original website
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Buoyed by Latinos, DeSantis could become the first Republican candidate for governor to win Miami-Dade in 20 years
MIAMI — Florida Democrats are fretting over Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ popularity among Latinos, saying they are boosting his chances of becoming the first Republican governor in 20 years to win traditionally blue Miami-Dade County and therefore propelling his chances of a successful presidential run in 2024. Miami-Dade,...
Hours After Sentencing, Steve Bannon Predicts Merrick Garland Impeachment
House Republicans have signaled they are sympathetic toward Bannon and would target the DOJ if they retake the chamber.
BRIAN KILMEADE: If the past is indicative of the future, midterm elections aren't looking good for Dems
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade takes a look back at history and how the political landscapes have impacted midterm elections in his monologue on "One Nation."
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump for testimony and records, saying he 'orchestrated' plot to overturn 2020 election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there...
AP News Summary at 8:48 p.m. EDT
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, demanding historic testimony. WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has formally issued its subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president's lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November as well as a number of corresponding documents. The decision by lawmakers to exercise their subpoena power comes a week after the committee made its latest case against the former president, who they say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. It remains unclear how Trump and his legal team will respond to the subpoena, if at all.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, proponent of economic reforms, among 4 top officials removed from Communist Party leadership. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Listen now and...
What access to abortion looks like under each Oregon governor candidate
For voters who make abortion their No. 1 issue, they have a choice this November between abortion rights-backers Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek for Oregon governor, or anti-abortion candidate Christine Drazan. The long-simmering topic erupted into a major political issue in June when the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the 1973...
