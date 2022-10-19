ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Most of MAPFRE S.A.’s Rated Operating Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Certain US Subsidiaries

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Assigns Negative Outlook to Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Best Meridian Insurance Company. (BMIC) (. Miami, FL. ) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC (BMIIC) (
InsuranceNewsNet

Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty

Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
GEORGIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call

TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Old Mutual to launch responsive business campaign on pension claims procedures, beneficiary nomination

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In fulfilling its obligation as a purposeful and responsible business,. (OMMLAC) are launching a mass campaign that will among others highlight beneficiary nomination and pension claims procedures. The campaign follows increasing cases of members without current Beneficiary Nomination forms and notable gaps in the claims making procedures by both employers...
InsuranceNewsNet

In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch

NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
InsuranceNewsNet

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
MAINE STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Ping An Bank's First Environmental Information Disclosure Report:Balance of Green Credits increased 204.6% YoY

HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ( "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that subsidiary Ping An Bank (the "Bank", SHE:000001) has released its 2021 Environmental Information Disclosure Report. This first report provides disclosures on environmental performance, governance structure, policies and systems, risk management, impacts on business activities and other dimensions.
InsuranceNewsNet

SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance

To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

October 21, 2022 | Investor relations

In Q3 2022, Munich Re registered higher-than-average major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance. It is expected that Hurricane Ian caused roughly €1.6bn1 in losses after retrocession for. Munich Re. ; this estimate remains subject to substantial uncertainty. Depending on the outcome of the ongoing quarterly closing - and on account...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy