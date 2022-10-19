Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
iPad 10 vs M1 iPad Air Comparison: Which iPad is worth your money?
Apple’s newest iPad features a redesigned chassis, a bigger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and faster internals. Thanks to these changes, the iPad 10 carries a significantly higher starting price tag of $449. There’s also the M1 iPad Air for $599 with more powerful internals. So, should you spring for...
Cult of Mac
Zagg Pro Mouse charges wirelessly, pairs with multiple computers
Zagg built plenty of features into its new Pro Mouse. That include support for wireless charging so keeping it topped up just means occasionally placing it on a charging mat. And the Bluetooth accessory can pair with Mac, MacBook and iPad simultaneously so it’s ready to switch to whichever one you’re using. Plus it works on glass.
Cult of Mac
Dress up iPhone 14 in a classy and protective leather case
There’s nothing like leather to add stylish protection to your iPhone. If you have a new iPhone 14, it’s a good idea to dress up that pricey device in a high-quality leather case that’ll protect the handset and look good doing it. For whichever iPhone 14 model...
Cult of Mac
Get 64GB of extra storage with 25% off this sleek flash drive
Need more storage for your MacBook? This slim-profile flash drive, currently discounted to only $14.99 (regularly $19), fits perfectly in a USB port and adds 64GB of extra memory. This slimline storage device will instantly upgrade how you handle files. And it looks unique, too!. Portable drive with plenty of...
Cult of Mac
Save $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 inside
Apple’s M2 iPad Pro lineup does not pack significant upgrades over the 2021 models. If you don’t need the extra power, you can get the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 off on Amazon. The entry-level variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899, down from $1,099. You...
Cult of Mac
Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s original PowerBook stands as an overlooked work of laptop genius
Any list of the most revolutionary Apple products includes the original Mac, iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad. Too often overlooked is the PowerBook 100 series, Apple’s first laptops. On the anniversary of the launch, I can explain why the series was groundbreaking. I had a PowerBook 140, and it’s...
Cult of Mac
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Cult of Mac
Browse in private with a 66% discount on highly rated Windscribe VPN
If you want to browse in private on your MacBook, iPhone or any other device, using something like Incognito mode isn’t the way to do it. While it may be comforting not to see your searches appear in your history, that’s often the extent of your privacy. Companies and third parties can still track your web activity unless you use a more all-encompassing security protocol like Windscribe VPN.
Cult of Mac
Apple confirms iOS 16.1 launches October 24
The wait for the first major update to iOS 16 is almost over. Apple revealed Thursday in a backwards sort of way that iOS 16.1 will reach iPhones everywhere on October 24. The update will bring iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities and other new features. iOS 16.1 is definitely...
Cult of Mac
Halloween megasale: Lifetime MS Windows 10 for only $13, Office for $27
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. It’s that spooky time of year when you can get frighteningly good deals on Microsoft software. Just haunt the Halloween megasale at software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com. As a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get a spooktastic deal on Windows 10 that gets you a free upgrade to Windows 11. And you can dig up big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.
Comments / 0