AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch

NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
Old Mutual to launch responsive business campaign on pension claims procedures, beneficiary nomination

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In fulfilling its obligation as a purposeful and responsible business,. (OMMLAC) are launching a mass campaign that will among others highlight beneficiary nomination and pension claims procedures. The campaign follows increasing cases of members without current Beneficiary Nomination forms and notable gaps in the claims making procedures by both employers...
Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty

Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
GEORGIA STATE
Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call

TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
ILLINOIS STATE
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
MAINE STATE
Europe Travel Insurance Market Size and Forecast (2022-2030) | By Top Leading Players Allianz

Published a report, “Europe Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (. ), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the latest...
OREGON STATE
Ping An Bank's First Environmental Information Disclosure Report:Balance of Green Credits increased 204.6% YoY

HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ( "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that subsidiary Ping An Bank (the "Bank", SHE:000001) has released its 2021 Environmental Information Disclosure Report. This first report provides disclosures on environmental performance, governance structure, policies and systems, risk management, impacts on business activities and other dimensions.
“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company

-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
ILLINOIS STATE
APCIA Approved New Board Chair And Chair-Elect

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The members of the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) approved new officers, effective. , to its Board of Directors during the association's annual business meeting. Alan Schnitzer. , chairman and CEO of. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has been elected chair, and. Dino...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11461722): OneTrust LLC

-- OneTrust LLC ( Atlanta, Georgia , United States ) has been issued patent number 11461722, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
