Read full article on original website
Related
Europe Travel Insurance Market Size and Forecast (2022-2030) | By Top Leading Players Allianz
Published a report, “Europe Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (. ), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the latest...
USD 921.05 Billion Growth expected in Health Insurance Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge
Health Insurance Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. will grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their. Health Insurance. requirements. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate...
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the main rated insurance subsidiaries of. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Zurich) (. Switzerland. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Assigns Negative Outlook to Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Best Meridian Insurance Company. (BMIC) (. Miami, FL. ) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC (BMIIC) (
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Dah Sing Insurance Company (1976) Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect DSI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Europe Pilates & Yoga Studios Market will Gain Momentum by 2030 to Surpass $71,156.6 million | SANDSTONE YOGA & PILATES
This report provides quantitative analysis of the current Europe Pilates & yoga studios market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2030. PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE,. October 21, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an increase in the participation rates among men over the...
Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty
Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Data Processing Systems And Methods For Efficiently Assessing The Risk Of Campaigns”, for Approval (USPTO 20220318401): OneTrust LLC
-- From Washington, D.C. , NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. (. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch
NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , FG Financial Group, Inc. , a Delaware corporation (the. "Company"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of. October. 19, 2022. (the "Plan of Merger"), by and between the Company and. FG Financial. Group,...
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
Patent Issued for Automated health data acquisition, processing and communication system (USPTO 11462327): Dacadoo Ag
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors Heuer, Manuel (Zollikon, CH), Leason, David (. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11462327, is Dacadoo Ag (. Zurich, Switzerland. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied...
Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call
TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
October 21, 2022 | Investor relations
In Q3 2022, Munich Re registered higher-than-average major-loss expenditure in property-casualty reinsurance. It is expected that Hurricane Ian caused roughly €1.6bn1 in losses after retrocession for. Munich Re. ; this estimate remains subject to substantial uncertainty. Depending on the outcome of the ongoing quarterly closing - and on account...
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Facilitating Healthcare” Published Online (USPTO 20220319680): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor RYAN, Symone (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Healthcare is an issue of fundamental...
Xiamen University Reports Findings in Public Health (Research on the optimization of financing scheme of long-term care insurance in China based on system dynamics simulation): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- New research on Health and Medicine - Public Health is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The aging population in. China. highlights the significance of long-term care insurance (LTCI). This study provides policy suggestions for. China. to...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0