AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the main rated insurance subsidiaries of. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Zurich) (. Switzerland. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications, Assigns Negative Outlook to Best Meridian Insurance Company and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of. Best Meridian Insurance Company. (BMIC) (. Miami, FL. ) and Best Meridian International Insurance Company SPC (BMIIC) (
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty
Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call
TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
Ping An Bank's First Environmental Information Disclosure Report:Balance of Green Credits increased 204.6% YoY
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ( "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that subsidiary Ping An Bank (the "Bank", SHE:000001) has released its 2021 Environmental Information Disclosure Report. This first report provides disclosures on environmental performance, governance structure, policies and systems, risk management, impacts on business activities and other dimensions.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Estimated Catastrophe Losses and Financial Results Date and Earnings Call
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced estimated pretax catastrophe losses of. , net of reinsurance, for the third quarter of 2022. This anticipates a full retention loss of. $12.5 million. from Hurricane Ian. The losses from...
Old Mutual to launch responsive business campaign on pension claims procedures, beneficiary nomination
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In fulfilling its obligation as a purposeful and responsible business,. (OMMLAC) are launching a mass campaign that will among others highlight beneficiary nomination and pension claims procedures. The campaign follows increasing cases of members without current Beneficiary Nomination forms and notable gaps in the claims making procedures by both employers...
Europe Travel Insurance Market Size and Forecast (2022-2030) | By Top Leading Players Allianz
Published a report, “Europe Travel Insurance Market By Insurance Cover (. ), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others): Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”. As per the latest...
“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
Patent Issued for Questionnaire response automation for compliance management (USPTO 11461722): OneTrust LLC
-- OneTrust LLC ( Atlanta, Georgia , United States ) has been issued patent number 11461722, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
AI in Insurance Market : The Machine Learning Segment to maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period
AI in Insurance Market : The Machine Learning Segment to maintain its Lead Position during the Forecast Period. published a report, titled, “AI in Insurance Market by Offering (Hardware,. Software, Service. ), by Deployment Model (On-premise, Cloud), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing,. Computer Vision. , Others), by...
School of Business Reports Findings in Agricultural Insurance [The impact of agricultural insurance on farmers’ income: Guangdong Province (China) as an example]: Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on Agriculture - Agricultural Insurance is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “This paper aims to test whether agricultural insurance significantly impacts farmers’ income increase or not. We have used the ordinary least squares method (OLS), panel fixed effects, and system generalized moment estimation (GMM) for the test.”
Category 4 Rosyln brushing Vallarta on way to Mexico coast
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn plowed over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta while heading for a Sunday landfall a little to the north. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had maximum sustained winds...
