AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everen Specialty Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Oil Casualty Insurance, Ltd. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on the. $200 million. , 8.00%...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd and Its Main Rated Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the main rated insurance subsidiaries of. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Zurich) (. Switzerland. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine Pacific Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” (Superior) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TMPI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AON PLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , Aon plc , Aon Corporation , Aon Global Holdings plc , Aon. administrative agent for the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"), entered into. that certain Amendment No. 3 to the Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement. Amendment"). The Credit...
FG FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , FG Financial Group, Inc. , a Delaware corporation (the. "Company"), entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of. October. 19, 2022. (the "Plan of Merger"), by and between the Company and. FG Financial. Group,...
Assurance America Extends Relationship with CCC to Include First-Party Casualty
Expanded relationship enables Assurance America to connect APD claims data and insights to casualty claims processing for better outcomes. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, today announced Assurance America (Assurance) will extend the use of CCC technology to include its first-party casualty solution. Now Assurance can manage auto physical damage (APD) and first- and third-party casualty claims through a single digital workflow, powered by CCC.
Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Preliminary Estimate for Third-Quarter Storm Losses
CINCINNATI , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation. (Nasdaq: CINF) today announced that its consolidated third-quarter results are expected to include pretax catastrophe losses of approximately. $252 million. – representing an impact on the third-quarter 2022 combined ratio of approximately 13.9 percentage points, based on estimated property casualty...
Sun Life hosts third quarter 2022 earnings conference call
TORONTO , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on. , after markets close. Sun Life will hold its earnings conference call and live webcast at. 10:00 a.m. ET. the following day. Date:. Thursday, November 3,...
In Response to Spiking Insurance Rates, Marble Launches Rate Watch
NEW YORK , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble, the free platform that makes it easy and rewarding to take control of all your insurance in one place, today announced the launch of its new Rate Watch feature. For the first time ever, and exclusively available to Marble members, consumers can be alerted if their insurance company has filed for a rate increase in their state.
Old Mutual to launch responsive business campaign on pension claims procedures, beneficiary nomination
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In fulfilling its obligation as a purposeful and responsible business,. (OMMLAC) are launching a mass campaign that will among others highlight beneficiary nomination and pension claims procedures. The campaign follows increasing cases of members without current Beneficiary Nomination forms and notable gaps in the claims making procedures by both employers...
Patent Issued for Recommendation of insurance products based on an inventory analysis (USPTO 11461849): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. ( Chicago, IL , US), Gillespie , James (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional software applications for generating an inventory of items associated with property such as a home, office, business, etc. are little more than non-intelligent databases for storing each item input by a user. In addition, conventional inventory applications are stand-alone systems that are not configured to interact with external systems to better leverage the information included in the inventory.
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries (the. "Company") is a global professional services firm offering clients advice in the. areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 86,000 colleagues advise. clients in over 130 countries. With annual revenue of approximately. $20 billion. ,. the Company helps clients...
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets
Item 2.01. Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets. . The effective date of the asset purchase agreement is. . There is no material relationship between the Company or any director or. officer of the Company, or any associate of any director or officer of the. Company, and the Buyer,...
Ping An Bank's First Environmental Information Disclosure Report:Balance of Green Credits increased 204.6% YoY
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ( "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that subsidiary Ping An Bank (the "Bank", SHE:000001) has released its 2021 Environmental Information Disclosure Report. This first report provides disclosures on environmental performance, governance structure, policies and systems, risk management, impacts on business activities and other dimensions.
“Systems And Methods For Software Quality Prediction” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220318008): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventors Pandurangarao, Anil Kumar ( Buffalo Grove, IL. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A variety of documents, such as the source code for computer programs, can be created by developers, Developers typically follow a set of procedures and standards set out by an organization to ensure that the documents are created and tested in a consistent, repeatable manner. The documents are typically manually reviewed by senior developers or managers in order to ensure the quality of the documents and to verify that the appropriate procedures have been followed. The review itself is often defined by review checklists, but many times the checklists are not followed by the developers or reviewers.”
Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Estimated Catastrophe Losses and Financial Results Date and Earnings Call
LA JOLLA, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) (“Palomar”) today announced estimated pretax catastrophe losses of. , net of reinsurance, for the third quarter of 2022. This anticipates a full retention loss of. $12.5 million. from Hurricane Ian. The losses from...
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of. $212 million. (. $186 million. , after-tax), including. $160...
