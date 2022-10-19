Read full article on original website
Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
Save $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 inside
Apple’s M2 iPad Pro lineup does not pack significant upgrades over the 2021 models. If you don’t need the extra power, you can get the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 off on Amazon. The entry-level variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899, down from $1,099. You...
Bundle this refurbished MacBook Pro with lifetime access to Microsoft Office for $450
If you’re on a quest to boost your efficiency during daily computer-related tasks, there’s a limited-time bundle to know about leading up to Apple Day, which comes on October 21. During our Apple Day sale, we’re dropping prices on our favorite Apple refurbs. This includes a 2015 MacBook...
Keychron’s slim new mechanical keyboard is super-customizable
Keychron launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for its slim, highly customizable new K3 Pro mechanical keyboard. The company called it “the first-ever low profile mechanical keyboard to come with wireless connectivity and support QMK/VIA.”. And it’s “the first keyboard to ever be equipped with double-shot PBT low profile...
Get 64GB of extra storage with 25% off this sleek flash drive
Need more storage for your MacBook? This slim-profile flash drive, currently discounted to only $14.99 (regularly $19), fits perfectly in a USB port and adds 64GB of extra memory. This slimline storage device will instantly upgrade how you handle files. And it looks unique, too!. Portable drive with plenty of...
Dress up iPhone 14 in a classy and protective leather case
There’s nothing like leather to add stylish protection to your iPhone. If you have a new iPhone 14, it’s a good idea to dress up that pricey device in a high-quality leather case that’ll protect the handset and look good doing it. For whichever iPhone 14 model...
Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock
Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Browse in private with a 66% discount on highly rated Windscribe VPN
If you want to browse in private on your MacBook, iPhone or any other device, using something like Incognito mode isn’t the way to do it. While it may be comforting not to see your searches appear in your history, that’s often the extent of your privacy. Companies and third parties can still track your web activity unless you use a more all-encompassing security protocol like Windscribe VPN.
