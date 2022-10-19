ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cult of Mac

Apple’s new products leave us slightly perplexed [The CultCast]

This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: For once, Apple’s new products leave us scratching our heads more than reaching for our wallets. We let loose our first impressions of this week’s new iPads, the surprisingly affordable Apple TV 4K, that ridiculous Apple Pencil dongle and more.
Cult of Mac

Save $200 on 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 inside

Apple’s M2 iPad Pro lineup does not pack significant upgrades over the 2021 models. If you don’t need the extra power, you can get the M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $200 off on Amazon. The entry-level variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $899, down from $1,099. You...
Cult of Mac

Keychron’s slim new mechanical keyboard is super-customizable

Keychron launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign Wednesday for its slim, highly customizable new K3 Pro mechanical keyboard. The company called it “the first-ever low profile mechanical keyboard to come with wireless connectivity and support QMK/VIA.”. And it’s “the first keyboard to ever be equipped with double-shot PBT low profile...
Cult of Mac

Get 64GB of extra storage with 25% off this sleek flash drive

Need more storage for your MacBook? This slim-profile flash drive, currently discounted to only $14.99 (regularly $19), fits perfectly in a USB port and adds 64GB of extra memory. This slimline storage device will instantly upgrade how you handle files. And it looks unique, too!. Portable drive with plenty of...
Cult of Mac

Dress up iPhone 14 in a classy and protective leather case

There’s nothing like leather to add stylish protection to your iPhone. If you have a new iPhone 14, it’s a good idea to dress up that pricey device in a high-quality leather case that’ll protect the handset and look good doing it. For whichever iPhone 14 model...
Cult of Mac

Use iPhone as house key with new Level smart lock

Some Apple Store locations began stocking the exclusive new Level Lock+ last week, letting users open their door locks with their iPhone or Apple Watch via digital keys. And now you can get it online, too. The functionality takes advantage of the change in iOS 15 last year adding support...
Cult of Mac

Browse in private with a 66% discount on highly rated Windscribe VPN

If you want to browse in private on your MacBook, iPhone or any other device, using something like Incognito mode isn’t the way to do it. While it may be comforting not to see your searches appear in your history, that’s often the extent of your privacy. Companies and third parties can still track your web activity unless you use a more all-encompassing security protocol like Windscribe VPN.

Comments / 0

Community Policy