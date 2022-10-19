Read full article on original website
3 historically accurate Bitcoin on-chain metrics are flashing 'bottom'
Bitcoin (BTC) and other riskier assets slipped on Oct. 21 as traders scrutinized macro indicators that suggest the Federal Reserve would continue to hike rates. Nonetheless, the BTC/USD pair remains rangebound inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range, showing a strong bias conflict in the market. BTC price holding above $18K...
How to do mobile cryptocurrency mining?
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are created using a distributed computing process called mining. Miners (the network participants) undertake mining to verify the legitimacy of transactions on the blockchain and ensure network security by preventing double-spending. In return for their efforts, miners are rewarded with a certain amount of BTC. There...
Here's how Bitcoin pro traders plan to profit from BTC’s eventual pop above $20K
Bitcoin (BTC) entered an ascending channel in mid-September and has continued to trade sideways activity near $19,500. Due to the bullish nature of the technical formation and a drop in the sell pressure from troubled miners, analysts expect a price increase over the next couple of months. Independent analyst @el_crypto_prof...
Will ETH price crash to $750? Ethereum daily active addresses plunge to 4-month lows
Ethereum has witnessed a substantial drop in its daily active address (DAA) count over the last four months, raising fears about more downside for Ether (ETH) price in the coming weeks. Stagnant Ethereum price spooks investors. The number of Ether DAA dropped to 152,000 on Oct. 21, its lowest level...
3 reasons why DeFi investors should always look before leaping
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
How long will the bear market last? Signs to watch for a crypto market reversal
The current crypto bear market has induced panic, fear and uncertainty in investors. The dire situation started when the global market capitalization of crypto dropped below the $2 trillion mark in January 2022. Since then, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has decreased by over 70% from its all-time high of $69,044.77, reached on Nov. 10, 2021. Similarly, the values of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have decreased by around 90%.
Crypto adoption: How FDIC insurance could bring Bitcoin to the masses
Over the years, several cryptocurrency companies have claimed that deposits with them were insured by the United States Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as if they were regular savings accounts. While so far, no crypto firm has been able to offer depositors this type of insurance, some speculate it could be the key to mass adoption.
Mobile bank N26 launches cryptocurrency trading with Bitpanda partnership
The $9 billion-valuated German fintech N26 launched crypto trading on its mobile app. Starting from Austria and rolling out to other countries in the upcoming months, N26 Crypto will let its customers buy and sell 200 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). The Berlin-based fintech announced on Oct. 20...
Institutional crypto adoption requires robust analytics for money laundering
Institutions have begun to take crypto seriously and have entered the space in numerous ways. As noted in a previous analysis, this has resulted in banks and fintechs looking at custody products and services for their clients. However, as custodians of clients’ assets, banks must also ensure they are clean...
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum smart contracts — Interview with Muneeb Ali: Watch Market Talks
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, we welcome Muneeb Ali, co-founder of Stacks — a Bitcoin layer for smart contracts — and the CEO of Trust Machines, which is building the largest ecosystem of applications for Bitcoin and their underlying technologies. Ali has been working on...
Bitcoin’s discount to hash rate highest since early 2020 — Mike McGlone
Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin’s (BTC) relative discount to its high hash rate in October — the largest since the first quarter of 2020 — could soon see Bitcoin return to “its propensity to outperform most assets.”. In an Oct. 19 Twitter...
Low hash price, soaring energy costs spell tough Q3 for Bitcoin miners
Energy problems in North America and Europe and prevailing market conditions have spelled another bleak quarter for Bitcoin (BTC) mining operators on both continents. The latest Q3 mining report from Hashrate Index has highlighted several factors that have led to a significantly lower hash price and higher cost to produce 1 BTC.
Amendment to UK financial services bill provides regulation for crypto activities
An amendment to the Financial Services and Markets Bill now before the United Kingdom's Parliament would extend the law’s powers to regulate financial promotion and other activities to crypto assets. The amendment was written by Member of Parliament and Financial Secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith. The 335-page bill...
$4.5T asset manager Fidelity offers ETH custody and trading to clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, the crypto wing of $4.5 trillion asset manager Fidelity Investments, is set to offer Ether (ETH) custody and trading services to its institutional clients later this month. According to an email to Fidelity’s customers shared on Twitter, the crypto arm announced new “Institutional Ethereum capabilities” for institutional...
Hong Kong unveils completed retail CBDC project that has a CBDC-backed stablecoin
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority presented its completed Aurum retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) prototype on Oct. 21. The system, developed in conjunction with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, has a unique structure that reflects the intricacies of the existing system for issuing money in Hong Kong.
Remittances drive ‘uneven, but swift’ crypto adoption in Latin America
Remittance payments, fiat fears and profit-chasing have been the three most significant drivers of crypto adoption in Latin America, according to a new report. The seventh-largest crypto market in the world saw the value of cryptocurrencies received by individuals rocket 40% between July 2021 to June 2022, reaching $562 billion, according to an Oct. 20 report from Chainalysis.
From DeFi to scam awareness, this site arms beginners with the tools they need to thrive in crypto
Delving into the world of cryptocurrencies can be extremely intimidating for beginners. On day one, you're confronted with thousands of different coins — and each claims to have their own specific use case. Understanding how blockchain technology works is an incredibly steep learning curve too, and all of that comes before you've even made a purchase.
Bitcoin will shoot over $100K in 2023 before 'largest bear market' — trader
Bitcoin (BTC) will top $100,000 next year but a record-breaking bear market will follow, a popular trader believes. In a Twitter discussion on Oct. 22, Credible Crypto endorsed a theory that Bitcoin’s next halving will also see macro lows of just $10,000. BTC bulls need only wait a year...
Price analysis 10/21: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, MATIC
The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States rose to its highest level since 2008. Although this type of rally is usually negative for risky assets, the U.S. stock markets recovered ground after the Wall Street Journal reported that some officials of the Federal Reserve were concerned about the pace of the rate hikes and the risks of over-tightening.
SBF: FTX to filter assets it thinks are securities from US listings until registration in place
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has written a set of suggested standards for the crypto industry “while waiting for full federal regulatory regimes,” which were posted on the FTX Policy blog on Oct. 19. The post covers many of the questions facing regulators and operators, with specific reference to the United States at points. In particular, SBF outlined a plan for treating assets in the U.S. in regard to their status as securities or commodities. FTX will implement his plan, SBF wrote.
