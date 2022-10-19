Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
FIRE CREWS CALLED OUT FOR BRUSH FIRE, CO INVESTIGATION
For the 40th time this year, an Indiana fire company has been called out for a brush fire. The 40th brush fire call of 2022 was reported by Indiana County 911 at 3:59 PM at a location along Route 259 in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire fighters were dispatched to the scene. Details on how much damage was done or the cause are not yet available.
wdadradio.com
AT LEAST ONE HURT IN CRASH FRIDAY AFTERNOON
At least one person was injured yesterday in a vehicle crash in Cherryhill Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the crash happened at 3:16 PM at the intersection of Routes 422 and 259, near the entrance of Yellow Creek State Park. Cherryhill Township fire department, state police and Citizen’s Ambulance EMTs were dispatched at the time. A few minutes after the initial dispatch, Cherryhill Township was requested to set up a landing zone along Route 422 connected with the crash.
wdadradio.com
QUIET WEDNESDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County’s first responders had a very quiet day yesterday with only two incidents reported by Indiana County 911. One of those incidents was a vehicle accident on Route 553 in Cherryhill Township at 2:40 PM. Cherryhill and Pine Township fire departments were dispatched to the scene, along with state police and Citizen’s Ambulance. No details are available yet on this crash.
wdadradio.com
POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TEEN FROM SOUTHERN INDIANA COUNTY
State police are searching for a teenager missing from the southern part of Indiana County. According to a post to the State Police Twitter Feed, troopers are looking for 19 year old Hayden Garreffa of East Wheatfield Township. He was last seen in Ebensburg Borough in Cambria County. (Photos provided...
wdadradio.com
OPEN HOUSE TONIGHT AT INDIANA COUNTY COURTHOUSE
The Indiana County Courthouse will be open into early evening to host an open house. The open house will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 at the county courthouse in the 800 block of Philadelphia Street. County Commissioner Robin Gorman said that she hopes that the open house schedule will allow everyone a chance to take part.
wdadradio.com
FREDALINE BARLETTA BOWERS
Dr. Fredalene Barletta Bowers, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister & Nonna transitioned from this life to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family after a hard-fought battle with colon cancer. The daughter of Fred M. & Ruth I. Barletta, she...
wdadradio.com
LINDA SUZANNE (LEIGEY) NAUGLE, 72
Linda Suzanne (Leigey) Naugle, 72, of Tipton or Tyrone, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in UPMC Altoona, Altoona, PA. The daughter of Robert L. and Helen (Claffey) Leigey, was born on September 3, 1950 in Clearfield, PA. Linda was a 1968 graduate of St. Francis High School in...
wdadradio.com
IBP REPORTS: ASSAULT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Three people were charged for assault after an incident in Indiana Borough Saturday morning. Indiana Borough Police officers were dispatched to the IUP Police barracks to investigate an assault that occurred in the 200 block of West Avenue around 1 a.m. on Saturday. An investigation found 19-year-olds Samiyah Patterson and Tahmarion Gray, along with 18-year-old Madison Coniglio, responsible for the incident.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: VANDALISM, HARASSMENT
State police have charged four juveniles in connection with an incident at Consol Energy property back in August. Police from the Kittanning barracks are now reporting that four boys ranging in age from 12 to 14 years were seen on security cameras trespassing on Consol property at the intersection of 2nd Street and Bell Flat Road in Cowanshannock Township. Damage was also reported to a white metal door and the four allegedly emptied a fire extinguisher, causing a total of $400 in damage. The four were identified and charges have been filed. Their names were not released as they are minors.
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR REMAINS PERFECT; INDIANA BLANKED BY NORTH CATHOLIC
The Penns Manor Comets rounded out their Heritage Conference schedule with a 36-22 win over Marion Center, keeping their perfect season in tact. Todd Marino has the recap from U92.5 FM. On WCCS and Renda Digital TV, the Purchase Line Red Dragons clinched a 14-12 win over the quarterback-starved Homer-Center...
wdadradio.com
GOFUNDME PAGE SET UP FOR FAMILY OF SHOOTING VICTIM
Funds are being raised to help the family of one of the victims in a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh over the weekend. One of the victims was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic who has deep ties to the Homer City area as her four young children and her father and mother are all from the city. Police said that she and 59-year-old Betty Jean Averytt were innocent bystanders in the shooting on Cedar Avenue in Pittsburgh’s North Side. The two were waiting for a bus at the bus stop when shots were fired at the neighboring Sunoco station. It’s believed that the shooting started in the gas station parking lot and escalated to a gun fight involving at least two shooters. A third person, 20-year-old John Hornezes of Pittsburgh, was injured and died at a nearby hospital. A fourth was injured but information has not been released on his identity.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA GIRLS TAKE THIRD IN TRI-STATE MEET
The Indiana cross country teams participated yesterday in the Tri-State Championship Meet at Cal U. The girls finished a strong third place out of 22 teams. Addy Fry was 9th overall out of 186 runners in 21:28. Rachel Gill was 23rd, Emmy Davis in 28th, Belinda Lin 44th, and Chloe Hain was 51st.
wdadradio.com
IRMC TO CONSTRUCT MENTAL HEALTH FACILITY
Indiana County and the surrounding regions are critically underserved for health care, and particularly more so for mental health care. Since 2020, the needs have skyrocketed while the provider community is suffering the worst personnel crisis in its history. Training new health care professionals to recognize mental health concerns early and address them while the most costly and catastrophic results can be prevented is foundational to the entire project.
wdadradio.com
HOMER-CENTER BOARD UPDATES PUBLIC ON BOOK CONCERNS
At the start of Thursday night’s meeting, the Homer-Center School Board addressed concerns that were brought up last month on a book used as part of the 10th Grade English curriculum. At the center of discussion by the district administration and the academic committee was the book “All American...
wdadradio.com
IUP, IHS FOOTBALL TO HOLD PINK OUT GAMES THIS WEEKEND
If you are attending this weekend’s Indiana High or IUP football games, you are asked to wear pink to help raise awareness for breast cancer. Both teams will be holding their “Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness” games this weekend. Not only are fans asked to wear pink, but the players on the Indiana High and IUP football teams will wear special IRMC Breast cancer decals on their helmets to show their support.
wdadradio.com
WILDCATS WIN NON-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL MATCH, INDIANA TAKES HOOPS WINS
Homer-Center traveled to Richland for an out of conference volleyball match and the Wildcats dominated, taking 3-0 on scores of 25-19, 25-9, 25-9 Meegan Williams had nine kills, and Ashlyn Kerr had nine kills and seven aces. Macy Sardone had 28 assists. Anna Cutshall had 18 Digs and five aces. Alayna Fabin and Ali Schmidt both had seven kills.
wdadradio.com
IUP CLOBBERS SETON HILL, SOARS TO SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN
IUP kept its winning streak alive Saturday afternoon at Miller Stadium as the Crimson Hawks walked away with a 44-7 win over the Seton Hill Griffins. Jack Benedict has the full recap from U92.5 FM. Head coach Paul Tortorella said he was impressed with his team’s win and how they...
wdadradio.com
IUP TO HOST NATURALIZATION CEREMONY TODAY AT KCAC
Immigrants will be naturalized as American citizens during a ceremony today at the KCAC. According to a news release, the ceremony to be held today at 11:00 at the Toretti Auditorium in the KCAC is the capper for International Education Week this week on campus. The week is a joint initiative between the departments of education and state to promote cross-cultural awareness, prepare students for a global enforcement and attract those who live abroad to study in the United States.
wdadradio.com
IUP MEN’S BASKETBALL RANKS SECOND IN NCAA PRESEASON POWER RANKINGS
Earlier this morning, IUP announced that the men’s basketball team was picked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II Preseason poll. The Crimson Hawks are coming off another successful year on the hardwood, earning a 33-3 overall record and a 20-2 record in the PSAC. Additionally, IUP comes off its third straight PSAC Championship and appearances in the NCAA Atlantic Regional Tournament and NCAA Division II Elite Eight.
Comments / 0