ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon Offering Sizeable Reward for Information on Illegal Wolf Shooting

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz4N0_0if3vmDN00

Oregon officials are offering a sizeable reward to anyone who may have information on an illegal wolf shooting that took place earlier this month.

Troopers received a call on Oct. 3 that a collared female wolf called OR88 was possibly dead and way lying near Little Lookout Mountain, which is about nine miles northeast of Durkee.

ODFW troopers and personnel responded and found OR88 deceased on the Bureau of Land Management Property. Officials said the animal had gunshot wounds. And troopers believe someone illegally shot her the day prior.

Wolves are federally protected in the state of Oregon due to their shrinking population. So the Oregon Wildlife Coalition has partnered with several conservation partners to offer a reward for people with information about the crime.

If anyone can offer tips that lead to an arrest or citation stemming from the shooting, the coalition will pay $11,500.

People who may be able to help should call Oregon State Police through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or dial *OSP on a mobile phone.

Oregon Officials Dealing with String of Wolf Poaching

The incident follows a string of poachings in the state. In April of this year, officials offered a reward of $80,000 after someone killed several wolves in Western Oregon.

Over the course of a year, officials found 11 endangered wolves dead. The first incident took place on Feb 9, 2021. Officers were alerted after a collar showed inactivity from a marked animal. And when they arrived at the GPS location, they found five poached wolves along with a dead magpie.

A month later, the criminal killed another wolf, a magpie, and also a skunk just outside of La Grande. In April, the poacher targeted a male in the same area. Finally, in July, officers found a dead female.

The killings picked back up in Feb. 2022 with a female called OR 109 that was living in Cove. And in March, the person or persons poached a young male wolf in Richland.

Autopsies confirmed that all of the animals were illegally hunted. And seven of them died by poisoning.

There are only about 15 wolf packs living in Oregon today, with an estimated 175 total animals among those packs. In 2021, the state saw a 9.5% increase in population. However, the ongoing killings have been stifling their progress.

Police did not make any arrests after the poachings earlier this year, despite the large reward. And officials do not know if this month’s incident is connected.

Comments / 4

Related
thelundreport.org

Oregon Emergency Room Data Shows Firearm Injuries Are Now Twice As Common

This article was republished from Oregon Public Broadcasting. The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Forest Service Employee Arrested After Prescribed Fire in Oregon Burns Out of Control

While conducting a prescribed burn in eastern Oregon, a leader of a Forest Service crew lost control of the flames and is now facing the backdraft of the accident. The USFS is no stranger to prescribed burns. For many of our natural lands, regular burnings are necessary for the environment to survive. These controlled fires cut back on the underbrush that, when left untreated, can cause much more catastrophic flames in the future.
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Bolter born a Central Oregon pioneer

Her parents were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly and she was in a family of 14 childrenBertha Ellen "Ella" Brown was born near Grizzly, Oregon on Feb. 14, 1881. Her parents were Samson and Bette Brown, who were among the earliest settlers near Grizzly. There were 14 children in the family. She left home when she was very young as there were some domestic issues at her home. She walked from Grizzly to the Edward Bolter ranch on Trout Creek, where she got a job. She met John Bolter while working at the ranch. Bertha, commonly known as "Ella,"...
MADRAS, OR
KDRV

UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
GRANTS PASS, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Record fish caught in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Oregon from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

The Land Of Hard Drug Uses And Good Times Is Oregon

Oregon has gained notoriety over the past two years for becoming the only state in the union to decriminalise all hard drugs. Measure 110, which was on the ballot, decriminalised the use and possession of small amounts of all drugs, including cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included provisions for aiding centres for addiction recovery.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

ASSISTANCE NEEDED IN LOCATING THE PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR SHOOTING AND KILLING A WOLF - LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT UNIT IN BAKER COUNTY, OREGON

BAKER COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022, Fish and Wildlife Troopers received information from ODFW that a collared wolf, OR88, may be deceased at a location near Little Lookout Mountain, approximately nine miles northeast of Durkee, OR. Fish and Wildlife Troopers...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements

PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Trespassing & Illegal Animal Harvest Arrest in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY – (release from the Oregon State Police) Location: 14258 Sumpter Stage HWY, Baker City, Baker OR USA 97877. OSP received a TIP involving the illegal harvest of a buck deer due to trespassing on private property along SR-7 and SR-410, Sumpter WMU. The involved were located in Sumpter and interviewed. The investigation revealed Subject 1 shot a buck deer from SR-7. Shortly.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy