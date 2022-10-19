ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA



CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA announces appeal in ADA lawsuit dismissal

SAN FRANCISCO - Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun Ting Cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, Jenkins said, "We are taking this action to protect businesses from predatory law firms that are abusing disability protections by filing these fraudulent lawsuits." Jenkins was accompanied by Lily Lo of the nonprofit BeChinatown, and Larry Yee, former presiding president of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event

SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
sfstandard.com

How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says

San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
STANDARD, CA
sfstandard.com

SFPD Has Paid Zero Rewards to Solve Homicides for Nearly a Decade

In the early evening of April 22, 2006, Willie Allen was stabbed to death while leaving a corner store near the intersection of Hayes and Fillmore. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail opened a case, but it went cold. Two years later, the city offered a reward for $250,000 to help solve the killing. But it took years before someone came forward with a tip that cracked the case.
AUGUST, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death

A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects in violent Mission District robbery arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows

The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

