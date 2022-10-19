Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA investigator sues former boss Chesa Boudin for retaliation, defamation
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigator in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office -- who previously testified she was told to remove exculpatory evidence in a police abuse case – is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys, claiming she was told to commit misconduct in another case.
Brooke Jenkins leaves San Francisco DA debate early after being heckled by protesters
According to the Jenkins campaign and Alioto Veronese, the heckling went on for over 10 minutes.
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
San Francisco DA announces appeal in ADA lawsuit dismissal
SAN FRANCISCO - Recently appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Thursday that her office is appealing the dismissal of a civil lawsuit against Potter Handy, a San Diego law firm known for filing thousands of lawsuits under the Americans with Disabilities Act.Standing in the crowded dining area of New Lun Ting Cafe in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood, Jenkins said, "We are taking this action to protect businesses from predatory law firms that are abusing disability protections by filing these fraudulent lawsuits." Jenkins was accompanied by Lily Lo of the nonprofit BeChinatown, and Larry Yee, former presiding president of the...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event
SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
sfstandard.com
How Serious Is the Tenderloin’s Drug Problem? Here’s What City Data Says
San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is infamous for drugs, homelessness and crime. Almost anyone who visits the area would not dispute its reputation: Substance abuse, poverty and human misery are out in the open. But has the Tenderloin really gotten worse? And how does it compare to other “rough neighborhoods”...
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
sfstandard.com
SFPD Has Paid Zero Rewards to Solve Homicides for Nearly a Decade
In the early evening of April 22, 2006, Willie Allen was stabbed to death while leaving a corner store near the intersection of Hayes and Fillmore. The San Francisco Police Department’s homicide detail opened a case, but it went cold. Two years later, the city offered a reward for $250,000 to help solve the killing. But it took years before someone came forward with a tip that cracked the case.
How I almost fell for a San Francisco Craigslist apartment scam
Two months of responding to fake ads taught me some valuable lessons.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
SF neighborhoods using planters to discourage unhoused people from setting up encampments
People in some of San Francisco's neighborhoods are trying to address the never-ending problem of homeless encampments by using big outdoor planters to ward them off. It's an effective solution but is it the right one?
Atherton mystery mansion once owned by man convicted of murder: court records
New clues surfaced on the mansion's former owner who was once convicted of murdering his secret lover.
sfstandard.com
Drug Dealer Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in Bayview Beating Death
A drug dealer was convicted of second-degree murder for beating someone to death in the Bayview two years ago, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jurors reached a verdict on Thursday against Byron Reed, 47, in the 2020 killing of Paul Ortega, 58. Officials say the murder...
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Suspects in violent Mission District robbery arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police announced the arrest last week of two suspects wanted for an assault and robbery that took place in the Mission District on Oct. 5. Jaimie Poole, 50, and Matthew Venegas, 32, were located and arrested on Oct. 12 in the area of 26th and Folsom streets, according to […]
San Francisco saw big increase in vacant homes, new report shows
The number of vacant homes in San Francisco surged by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, reflecting the pandemic-era exodus from The City. A report released today by the Budget and Legislative Analyst’s office found that San Francisco had more than 61,000 vacant homes in 2021, or about 15% of all housing units. That’s a huge increase over 2019 when there were about 40,000 vacant homes, and nearly triple the rate in 2013, when there were only 26,000 vacant homes. ...
Car buried in Atherton backyard reportedly stolen in 1992, previous homeowner under spotlight
According to records, the previous owner of the mansion was a man named Johnny Bocktune Lew. Although Lew died several years ago, investigators are shedding light into his past - which includes arrests for crimes such as murder and insurance fraud.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Stricter laws and bigger penalties are in the works to stop sideshows and stunt driving in San Francisco. Sideshows have dramatically increased across the state since the start of the pandemic, however, many cities have seen a fewer number of the illegal shows far this year, records show.
