A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.

WASECA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO