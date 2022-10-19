Read full article on original website
Related
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
New Lounge Under Thai Pop Now Open in Downtown Rochester
Remember when Grand Rounds had a secret restaurant in their basement? Now that Thai Pop has taken over the space on the corner of Historic 3rd Street and Broadway in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota, they've also taken over the basement with a new name-less lounge. Thai Pop Opens New Lounge Under...
ktoe.com
Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball
On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
Rochester, Minnesota Brewery’s Expansion Will Make You Smile
Parking is one of the most common reasons I hear when people explain why they don't like to go to Downtown Rochester. But, a lack of parking can mess with business not directly downtown, but not far away, either. Like Rochester's Oldest Brewery. One of Rochester's Most Popular Breweries Expanded.
20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester
I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
Treat Your Tastebuds to the Five Best Places to Get Nachos Around Faribault
It's hard to beat a pile of loaded nachos when it comes to satisfying your appetite for a dose of Mexican food. Chips and cheese of course, but after that the sky's the limit when it comes to ingredients. Meat, tomatoes, onions, olives, corn, beans, salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and just about anything else you can imagine.
Rochester’s Haunted Forest Is Full of Creatures of the Night
Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular events for families in Rochester, Minnesota happens with some spooky(ish) characters that are waiting in the shadows. Don't worry though, these are nice creatures that mean no harm. (cue scary laugh) ...just kidding. Hooved, webbed, and eight-legged creatures...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna
I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester
So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
KEYC
Adams St. to close for gas installation
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
KEYC
MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
knuj.net
WASECA CORN FIELD FIRE THREATENS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.
Two Weeks In A Row Goodhue County Has Escaping Cows
I was checking out the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for the first two weeks of October and there were four items that really stuck out to me. Each week, there was an issue with cows and issues with dough-heads not seeing GCSO squad cars! Check it out. Goodhue County...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Suitcase Found in Ceiling Inspires New Shakopee Bar
Yeah, you read that correctly, an old suitcase found in a ceiling of a building inspired a new bar in Shakopee that will open up soon! However, it is what was found in the suitcase that really inspired the idea of this bar. What we currently know as Dangerfield’s Supper...
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0