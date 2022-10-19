ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

ktoe.com

Go Fund Me Established For Mankato Woman Who Collapsed Playing Basketball

On Saturday, October 15th, Faith Larsen collapsed while playing basketball with friends at Maple River High School. She received CPR from her friends while they waited for emergency support. Faith was transported to Mankato – Mayo Clinic Health System and then airlifted to Rochester. Medical personnel were able to get her heart restarted, but despite the efforts of some friends and local authorities, Faith went without oxygen to the brain for too long.
MANKATO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

20+ Amazing Trunk-or-Treat Events In and Around Rochester

I don't know which parent out there in the world made the decision to gather up friends in a parking lot, open up the truck, throw a few decorations together to make a "Halloween display" and have their kids grab candy from every single trunk, but that person is a genius. Below are over 20 different trunk-or-treat events in and around the Rochester, Minnesota area that you can show up for with your kids in their costumes.
ROCHESTER, MN
theolafmessenger.com

Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park

Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Ten Best Places to Get a Great Bowl of Soup in Owatonna

I'm a soup lover twelve months a year, but never is it more comforting than on one of these chilly Minnesota autumn days. I enjoy making soup at home -- sometimes on the stovetop, but more frequently in my Insta Pot or Crock Pot. There's nothing like walking in the door at the end of the day when a batch of soup has been in the slow cooker all day.
OWATONNA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

12 Unwritten Rules of Halloween in Rochester

So you've got your pumpkins, your costume is picked out, you have the candy, and you're all set for Halloween! Not so fast. Before everyone hits the streets in Rochester, MN for trick-or-treating there are some unwritten Halloween rules that we need to talk about. Some of these unwritten rules...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Adams St. to close for gas installation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of Adams Street in Mankato is set to close for several days beginning next Monday. The city of Mankato says the part of the road between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive near Hilltop HyVee will close to install a gas main. Construction will start...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MnDOT crews making progress on Hwy 14 expansion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Crews are making progress on the Highway 14 expansion between New Ulm and North Mankato. “I think we’re in pretty good shape. I can’t say that we’re ahead of schedule, but we’re certainly not behind,” said Todd Kjolstad, a construction supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “We’ve placed a lot of material. It certainly looks different than what it did a few months ago.”
NEW ULM, MN
knuj.net

WASECA CORN FIELD FIRE THREATENS SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

A corn field fire threatened a senior living facility near Waseca Wednesday. Farmer Tim Fischer used a combine to chase and diminish the fire in his field. The fire traveled fast because of the dry conditions. The fire threatened the Foxdale Senior Living Center, which was about 600 feet away. Local fire crews and other farmers had the fire under control and put out in about 25 minutes. Staff at the facility shut down some of the outside ventilation to make sure smoke didn’t get inside the building. Fischer says 13 acres of his corn burned. The cause is not known but it is believed to have started from a discarded cigarette.
WASECA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
