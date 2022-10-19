ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

City of Boston moves homeless encampments near Mass and Cass

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON – The City of Boston spent Wednesday morning moving homeless encampments off of Southampton Street near Mass and Cass.

People living in the area could be seen packing up their belongings and bringing them to Atkinson Street.

Southampton Street was power washed and crews in biohazard suits assisted in the cleanup.

The city said they moved homeless residents off of Southampton Street for safety reasons after there have been several near crashes in recent weeks on the busy road.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arrived in the area later Wednesday morning, saying the city is making progress in the area.

Wu recently asked Good Samaritans to stop bringing food to people in the area. Wu said the well-intentioned actions were causing traffic issues, adding to the rodent problem, and keeping the homeless population from seeking long-term solutions at shelters.

Kerry Neuner
3d ago

What the hell is moving from one street to another going do? Mayor Wu needs to step up and do something that will actually work!!!

Ed Grace
3d ago

Coming to a neighborhood near you. Wu wants to move these people into YOUR section of the city! Transforming IT INTO MASS AND CASS!!!!!!

alwaysright
2d ago

So now it’s stop bringing food. This is laughable. Like the “do not feed the animals” sign at the zoo basically. Well Ms. Wu…if you want them gone, figure it out!! All the half steps you keep taking are only making the problems worse!

