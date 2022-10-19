ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka sitting ALCS Game 3 for New York on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 248 plate appearances this season,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday

New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS News

White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove finalists

While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday. Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 21, 2022

Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals are looking at their options at catcher behind Salvy. Melendez could continue to be the Royals’ part-time backup catcher and full-time left fielder, though that approach might keep him from reaching his potential, especially defensively, at either spot. With Melendez and Perez regularly...
KANSAS CITY, MO

