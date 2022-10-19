Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka sitting ALCS Game 3 for New York on Saturday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Higashioka is being replaced behind the plate by Jose Trevino versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. In 248 plate appearances this season,...
Yardbarker
Padres' Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLCS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Report: Ron Washington Among ‘Many' in White Sox Manager Mix
Washington, Grifol 'among many' in White Sox manager mix originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the White Sox began conducting their managerial search, Ron Washington, Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol are among those who have been linked to the opening. That again was the case in a new report...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza batting eighth in ALCS Game 2 on Thursday
New York Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza is in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Peraza will start at shortstop on Thursday and bat eighth versus left-hander Framber Valdez and Houston. Isiah Kiner-Falefa moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Peraza for...
CBS News
White Sox cancel SoxFest fan convention for 2023 "due to several factors"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the third year in a row, the White Sox have canceled their annual offseason fan festival, SoxFest. "Due to several factors, SoxFest 2023 will not be held this January. We know our fans are disappointed the event will not take place. Please check back throughout the 2023 baseball season to keep updated regarding future plans," the team announced Friday afternoon.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 3 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game three of the National League Championship Series Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1. Joe Musgrove and Ranger Suarez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
NBC Sports
Nolan Arenado, Mookie Betts headline 2022 Gold Glove finalists
While the ALCS and NLCS are in full swing, baseball’s best fielders got some recognition on Thursday. Rawlings announced the finalists for the 20 Gold Glove Awards up for grabs this year. Along with one for each position, the company is introducing a new trophy for utility players who thrive at multiple spots.
Dodgers: It’s 2022, Why Is MLB Still Allowing Bad Calls to Impact Postseason Games?
Let’s get this out of the way right off the top: The Dodgers should have scored more runs in the NLDS. They should have hit better with runners in scoring position. They had their chances, and they didn’t capitalize. The Padres outplayed the Dodgers, and that’s why the Padres won the series.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 21, 2022
Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals are looking at their options at catcher behind Salvy. Melendez could continue to be the Royals’ part-time backup catcher and full-time left fielder, though that approach might keep him from reaching his potential, especially defensively, at either spot. With Melendez and Perez regularly...
ESPN
MLB championship series Saturday: Live updates, highlights, takeaways
The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to just four teams, each vying for a spot in this year's World Series. The American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 of the Houston Astros against the New York Yankees. Houston won the first two games at home and holds a 2-0 lead.
Doc's Sports Service
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction, 10/22/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Citizens Bank Park is the location where the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) will attempt to defeat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The pitchers taking the mound are Mike Clevinger and Noah Syndergaard. The Padres have hit 276 two-baggers as a team and have...
