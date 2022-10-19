A Complete Timeline Of The Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Drama That Now Includes A Nanny

There's so much drama regarding Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles that it's getting hard to keep up.

If you were wondering what a salad dressing has to do with their messy situation, then you aren't alone. It's a small detail in the messy blow-up of Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship, and the juicy details were all leaked to the press by their former nanny.

It's a good thing we've kept track of it all, and we can clear up any confusion you might have about what went down between the three.

From laying in front of a car to making Styles a beloved salad dressing recipe, here's everything you need to know about the love triangle that's taking Hollywood by storm right now.

Who's Wilde and Sudeikis' nanny? And what does she have to do with the former couple's breakup?

On Monday, the DailyMail claimed to have the whole story behind the breakdown of Wilde and Sudeikis' relationship, and the couple's former nanny was the one to spill all the tea to the press.

The nanny allegedly witnessed their relationship crumble and shared details on what happened in the the former couple's household leading up to their break up.

The nanny's version of the story completely contradicts the story Wilde has insisted, which is that she and Sudeikis broke up early in 2020 and that their split was "initially friendly."

According to the nanny, Wilde's side of the story couldn't be further from the truth.

The nanny told the DailyMail that Sudeikis was left blindsided by the breakup and, in a distraught and drunken state, told her, "She's f***ing someone else."

The nanny claims to have been caught in the middle of their messy breakup and says that Harry Styles was already in the picture before Wilde and Sudeikis called it quits.

It all blew up after Sudeikis went through Wilde's texts on her Apple Watch and discovered the budding relationship between his fiancé and the British singer.

The Horrible Bosses actor even banned the nanny from playing Styles' music around the kids.

Things officially ended in early November when the nanny found a distraught Sudeikis crying and saying, "she left us. She left us!"

"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her. He was so brokenhearted – I felt for him," said the nanny.

What's the salad dressing incident?

A few days later, Sudeikis found Wilde preparing a salad for Styles in their kitchen, which was the tipping point for the Ted Lasso actor because she apparently made her "special dressing."

"The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house," the nanny explained.

The nanny also shared text exchanges between her and Sudeikis in which he told her, "She just left them. Took her salad and dressing and left them."

Why did Sudeikis lay under Wilde's car?

In a desperate attempt to stop the Don't Worry Darling actress from seeing her new partner, Sudeikis did what he may have thought what his only option; lay under Wilde's car.

"So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up; he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave," explained the nanny. "She went back into the house, and he went in; it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

What's the recipe for the salad dressing Wilde made for Styles, and why was it so "special"?

If you're wondering why the salad dressing triggered Sudeikis, it's because it is a "special salad dressing," which he told the nanny "she makes for us, and she's taken it to have it with him now."

"Out of everything, he was like, she made her special salad dressing and took it to him," Sudeikis allegedly told the nanny.

The nanny added that she didn't know what went in the dressing that made it so special, but Wilde clarified that information in an Instagram story post in which she took a dig at the nanny's story and shared the recipe for a "heartburn" salad dressing.

The story shared a page from a book which included a recipe for a vinaigrette "perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive."

"Mix two tablespoons of Grey Poupon mustard with two tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy," said the book.

How did Wilde and Sudeikis respond to the nanny's story?

The former couple came together to provide a joint statement to the DailyMail in which they said: "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."

"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," continued their statement. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."