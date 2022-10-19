ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

By Maeve Browne
 3 days ago
A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town.

One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.

In the video, content creator Erin (@erinroo) starts off by suggesting flying into the Oakland airport and clarifies that they will not be picking you.

"You're gonna get to walk across this giant a** parking lot with your suitcase, take a tram to the BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit), take an hour-long BART ride into San Francisco while you haul all your luggage around, it will be awesome," Erin jokes.

They then explain that they'll be taking you to Philz Coffee to wake you up. According to the user, you can endure a very confusing ordering process to drink an iced coffee that, for some reason, is served in a to-go cup intended for hot drinks.

Saturday brunch will be enjoyed at the restaurant Kitchen Story, where you'll have to wait in line for at least an hour and a half to get a table, and once you're seated, you can enjoy an order of their $12 bacon, as said by the TikToker.

Late afternoon will be spent at the famous Fisherman's Wharf, which others have claimed is one of the worst tourist traps in the entire country.

Here’s where we’d go on a visit in SF if I hated you. Special shout-out to BPT because it’s actually great - the weekends are just awful. Go on a weeknight! #greenscreen #sanfrancisco #queer #sfbayarea

For dinner, Erin would take you to Balboa Cafe, a restaurant they say has excellent Espresso Martinis, but unsavory clientele.

"Balboa Cafe actually has really good Espresso Martinis and really good food, but the people who go there on the weekends are absolutely insufferable. And if I don't like you, you're probably exactly the type of person who would want to go there."

The night will conclude with drinks at Bar Part Time and Temple Night Club, late-night hot spots which Erin describes as "demonic" on the weekends.

San Francisco locals are divided when it comes to Erin's opinions on these Bay Area hot spots.

"I WONT TOLERATE PHILZ SLANDER," one California resident commented in defense of the coffee chain.

"This is elite level. Because they wouldn’t know *for sure* if you hated them or loved them and had bad-but-popular taste," another commenter approved.

When it comes to a day out in San Francisco, these spots may have a place on your bucket list of places to avoid.

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

I brought the weed
2d ago

You don't look like someone many people would like to spend any extended amount of time around, so this is just a big exercise in futility...

