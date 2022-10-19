Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Open To CM Punk WWE Return
The cliché greatly used in wrestling is "never say never," and Triple H welcoming CM Punk back into the WWE Universe would perfectly embody that phrase. In light of reports that AEW and CM Punk may be engaged in talks about a contract buyout stemming from the backstage incident following All Out, speculation has been running rampant as to whether or not CM Punk would return to WWE if freed from his AEW contract.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old
Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
iheart.com
Decision Made On CM Punk's AEW Future: Report
CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling are reportedly in talks on a buyout for the remainder of his contract, veteran professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The report comes less than two months after Punk went on a tirade during his...
PWMania
Road Dogg Reacts to Sean Waltman’s Mention of Chyna During the WWE RAW DX Reunion
In the most recent episode of the “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg discussed the DX reunion and X-Pac mentioning Chyna. “He and I spoke a lot about everything, you know, the night before and all day. He said, ‘Somebody should mention her, I’ll do it.’ I said, ‘I think you should anyway, dude. I think it’s only right that you should’, and he felt the same way. So he was going first. So he knocked it out. I don’t know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that, but he probably told them separately than me. I just wasn’t there when he did.”
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Potential WWE Return With Triple H In Charge
With a slew of recent returns to WWE of former talents, there's no telling who may show back up and when. That includes Taya Valkyrie (known as Franky Monet in "NXT"), who isn't counting out being back in the WWE mix as a possibility. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling...
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
ringsidenews.com
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brian Cage Pokes Fun At CM Punk Amid AEW Suspension
AEW’s Brian Cage has had some fun at CM Punk’s expense amid the latter’s suspension from the promotion. Punk has been suspended since early September due to his role in the AEW All Out 2022 backstage fight. On Twitter, Cage shared images of his diving elbow drop,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Signing Willow Nightingale Was A Big Hit On The Roster
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. She has been appearing on AEW television for the past few months and has earned a decent fan following through sheer hard work. As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Likes Tweet Blasting CM Punk
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Says Ace Steel Getting Fired From AEW Is Regrettable
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Is Cancelling ‘Day 1’ Pay-Per-View
Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. He became the head of WWE Creative and a lot of changes were made afterwards. As previously reported, the company...
ringsidenews.com
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
Thunder Rosa is one of the best in-ring female pro wrestlers to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. She improved herself in the NWA before becoming a full-time AEW star. Rosa was pulled from AEW All Out due to a back injury. In fact, it was said that she...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Declined Major Request From AEW
Recently D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary, but the group was down a member as Billy Gunn didn’t appear on Raw because he’s currently working for AEW. Road Dogg noted on his podcast that Billy Gunn wanted to appear on the show, and WWE did everything they could to make it happen.
ringsidenews.com
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory Heading To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory became one of the interesting young stars in WWE. He received his first break in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way, and he quickly made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Now he is heading to next week’s Smackdown tapings.
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
