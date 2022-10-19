Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok
Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
tatler.com
Queen Consort’s former husband Andrew Parker Bowles is part of the royal fold
The Queen Consort and her first husband, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, could claim to have championed ‘conscious uncoupling’ long before the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. Married between 1973 and 1995, before Camilla wed King Charles III (then Prince Charles) in 2005, the pair maintained a cordial relationship, with Parker Bowles now having been welcomed into ‘The Firm’ with his own key role.
tatler.com
Which king came to the Cliveden Literary Festival this year?
It was a bright Saturday morning when luminaries from the social, academic and literary worlds crunched up the gravel drive to Cliveden House for two days of sparkling conversation and intrigue. Cliveden is known as the most glamorous boutique literary festival in the land, and this was its fifth year. Naturally, star quality, literary wit and jaw-dropping intelligence was rife.
