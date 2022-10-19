Read full article on original website
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Stop cuts to Medicare and preserve access to home health services
The Covid-19 pandemic challenged the U.S. healthcare system like never before—particularly the segment of the industry that cares for seniors and people with disabilities. Facing a massive disruption to the status quo, providers had to quickly pivot to new models of care, such as hospital-at-home programs, which helped reduce hospitalizations and freed up hospital beds for higher acuity patients.
Overburdened clinicians need more than data to reap the benefits of remote patient monitoring
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) holds incredible promise for improving the management and treatment of chronic diseases. Even though RPM is still relatively new, it has proven effective for managing many chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and respiratory diseases. In some cases, taking these measurements remotely increases accuracy, such as with blood pressure readings.
Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
Gene therapy is saving lives; There are still key challenges to realize its full potential
It’s been a turbulent year in the world of gene therapy, with another negative safety signal when Novartis confirmed that two children treated with its gene therapy to treat spinal muscular atrophy, Zolgensma, had died of acute liver failure. On the positive side, there were three new approvals (Roctavian for severe hemophilia A, Zynteglo for beta thalassemia, and Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy).
Humana finds formula for senior-focused care
Humana has been rolling out a model for primary care centers designed to accommodate the growing number of senior citizens in the U.S. Staffed by integrated care teams, the centers offer a holistic approach that addresses both the medical and social needs of patients. “Those needs are increasingly complex, with...
