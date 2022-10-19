Read full article on original website
boreal.org
Apply for DNR grants to help children get outside, begin a lifetime of outdoor experiences
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 20, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce another phase of the No Child Left Inside grants. These grants help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike, or simply learn more about nature.
boreal.org
Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly
Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Hosts Climate Conversation with Local Farmers, Food Leaders, and Community Members
In recent years, local farmers have been experiencing changing seasonal patterns which are causing concern and forcing them to adjust and adapt some of their farming techniques. In partnership with the Minnesota Sea Grant, The Minnesota DNR is hosted a Climate Conversations at Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld Tuesday with local food leaders, farmers, and members of the community. The topics for the conversation centered on the experiences and perspectives of the local farmers and how they are adapting to a changing climate that affects the local food system.
boreal.org
'In the hopes that these seeds will outlive us': returning seeds to their ancestral homes
Photo: Indigenous varieties of squash grown from seeds rematriated by Dream of Wild Health. Courtesy of Dream of Wild Health. In the last decades, indigenous communities have stopped growing the varieties of corn, beans, squash, and various plants they had cultivated for years. Now, a group in Minnesota wants to track down and return these lost seeds to the indigenous communities who once cared for them.
boreal.org
NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued an updated winter outlook and it paints a chilly picture for Minnesota. The refreshed report suggests colder-than-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota from December 2022 through February 2023. In the map below, the darker shade of blue represents areas where NOAA believes there is...
boreal.org
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table
Teamsters Local 320 spent three minutes at a bargaining session with the county Friday before walking out. The union is now requesting mediation. President Erik Skoog said the offer wasn’t what they were hoping to see. “They came up just very minimally on their wage proposal, after us making...
boreal.org
Debate Night in Minnesota on Sunday, October 23
This Sunday, October 23rd, WDIO will present “Debate Night in Minnesota.” The three-hour debate will feature candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. The event will be broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. WDIO will broadcast the event beginning at 6:00 p.m. as well as stream on WDIO.com and on our YouTube channel.
