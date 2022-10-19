ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Deepening Midwest drought expanding rapidly

Looking over the lip of Minnehaha Falls, the dry, rocky creek bed is seen below on Sept. 27 in Minneapolis. Photo: Ben Hovland | MPR News. Welcome to another warm, windy, mostly dry Minnesota October weekend. As many of us bask in our balmy late fall weather pattern, the consistent...
Minnesota DNR Hosts Climate Conversation with Local Farmers, Food Leaders, and Community Members

In recent years, local farmers have been experiencing changing seasonal patterns which are causing concern and forcing them to adjust and adapt some of their farming techniques. In partnership with the Minnesota Sea Grant, The Minnesota DNR is hosted a Climate Conversations at Whole Foods Co-op Denfeld Tuesday with local food leaders, farmers, and members of the community. The topics for the conversation centered on the experiences and perspectives of the local farmers and how they are adapting to a changing climate that affects the local food system.
'In the hopes that these seeds will outlive us': returning seeds to their ancestral homes

Photo: Indigenous varieties of squash grown from seeds rematriated by Dream of Wild Health. Courtesy of Dream of Wild Health. In the last decades, indigenous communities have stopped growing the varieties of corn, beans, squash, and various plants they had cultivated for years. Now, a group in Minnesota wants to track down and return these lost seeds to the indigenous communities who once cared for them.
NOAA updates winter outlook: Odds favor colder Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued an updated winter outlook and it paints a chilly picture for Minnesota. The refreshed report suggests colder-than-normal temperatures for all of Minnesota from December 2022 through February 2023. In the map below, the darker shade of blue represents areas where NOAA believes there is...
St. Louis County Teamsters say strike “absolutely” on the table

Teamsters Local 320 spent three minutes at a bargaining session with the county Friday before walking out. The union is now requesting mediation. President Erik Skoog said the offer wasn’t what they were hoping to see. “They came up just very minimally on their wage proposal, after us making...
Debate Night in Minnesota on Sunday, October 23

This Sunday, October 23rd, WDIO will present “Debate Night in Minnesota.” The three-hour debate will feature candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. The event will be broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. WDIO will broadcast the event beginning at 6:00 p.m. as well as stream on WDIO.com and on our YouTube channel.
