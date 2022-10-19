Did WhatsMiner just claim first-mover advantage? Is MicroBT, the manufacturing company, about to conquer the American continent? If so, this is big for the company, mining, and the bitcoin network. The uncertainty comes from the fact that there are no press releases in the distribution services. And neither WhatsMiner nor MicroBT’s official channels have confirmed the vast development. They have retweeted a few cryptic tweets, though. And it seems like the product already exists.

1 DAY AGO