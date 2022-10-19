Read full article on original website
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
Global Energy Consumption From Bitcoin Mining Is Just Over 0.10%
One major argument against Bitcoin is the amount of energy used in mining new blocks. Regulators have gone all out to curb the proof-of-work blockchain’s energy consumption and reduce its environmental impact. However, the latest findings show that Bitcoin mining energy usage only accounts for a small portion of the world’s energy production.
Third Quarter Report Shows Tesla Is Still Holding On To Its Bitcoin
The second quarter of 2022 had been set ablaze with speculation after automotive manufacturer Tesla reported that it had sold 3/4 of its bitcoin holdings. The value of its bitcoin holdings had declined during this time and the $936 million sale had been reportedly put into traditional currencies. However, it seems the company is not yet done with the digital asset as it continues to hold on to the remaining stash.
Trust Wallet Token, Uniswap, and Snowfall Protocol Are Trending Again! – How These Projects Will Make Token Holders Wealthy
It’s a great time to be a holder of Uniswap (UNI), Trust Wallet Token (TWT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). These tokens are both trending again, and there are good reasons for it. In this article, we will explore why these projects are so exciting and how they will make...
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
When will the bear market end? And which tokens will explode?
The crypto market has been experiencing a difficult year, with investors unsure about the near future. The bear market has persisted so far and the market has its fair share of pessimists. There are some tentative positive signs, however. For one thing, volatility is low while general adoption seems to...
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
Ripple (XRP) and Binance (BNB) Plagued by Controversy: Try Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for Huge Gains
The cryptocurrency community has become used to scandals, scams, and assorted sinister acts throughout its storied history. Through malice, incompetence, or simple human error, untold millions have been lost or stolen from honest investors. In this article, we’ll take a forensic eye regarding three cryptocurrencies that have been in the...
Crypto Bank Nuri Urges Customers To Withdraw Assets Under A Specific Date
Due to the ongoing crypto bear market, many companies have faced difficulties. Some of these firms couldn’t maintain operations due to financial crises. Nuri, a German-based cryptocurrency bank, has announced intentions to stop its business operations. This decision is due to extreme market conditions and bad macroeconomic situations troubling the crypto market.
Made In The USA: WhatsMiner Will Produce Bitcoin Miners In American Soil
Did WhatsMiner just claim first-mover advantage? Is MicroBT, the manufacturing company, about to conquer the American continent? If so, this is big for the company, mining, and the bitcoin network. The uncertainty comes from the fact that there are no press releases in the distribution services. And neither WhatsMiner nor MicroBT’s official channels have confirmed the vast development. They have retweeted a few cryptic tweets, though. And it seems like the product already exists.
Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
A bit too Yeezy? Financial censorship, Kanye West and why you should invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes
Pictured wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto (founder of Bitcoin) hat, Kanye West recently found himself and his assets dropped out of JP Morgan’s hands. This happened after West recently made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt. Last year, JP Morgan also closed Uniswap founder...
Digital Bank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Service In Europe
Per a report from CNBC, digital bank N26 launched a crypto trading service for customers in Austria. The service is called N26 Crypto and will allow users to gain exposure to the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The crypto trading service will provide N26 customers in Austria to...
Polymath, JUST and Snowfall Protocol Are Three Top Crypto Projects For Major Returns According To Market Experts – Here’s Why..
As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, so does the number of new investors and projects. While there are countless options to choose from, some projects are standouts and are expected to generate major returns for investors. Polymath, JUST, and Snowfall Protocol are three such projects, according to market experts.
Buy These Three Coins This Uptober Before It’s Too Late – Avalanche, Solana and Big Eyes Coin.
It’s officially Uptober! It may be ‘spooky season’, but the crypto market is set to leave its scary phase. Cryptocurrencies are set to gain numbers back this Autumn. Investing just before the markets become Bullish and the last leaves fall is the best way to ensure you gain returns.
Is Flasko (FLSK) A Better Investment Than Elrond (EGLD) and Enjin Coin (ENJ)
The cryptocurrency market has been in its off-peak period. Only a few cryptocurrencies have been able to provide consumers with incredible profits, others are struggling. Thus, some Elrond (EGLD) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) investors are now considering investing in other projects like Flasko. Enjin Coin (ENJ) Holders Are Waiting Till...
Crypto and World Famous Brands: how the Blockchain can help businesses
Blockchain is increasingly changing the way that businesses conduct their everyday operations. The fascinating decentralized technology has a scope that puts it way beyond cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins. Instead, companies can use distributed ledger technology to help make their operations more efficient, transparent, and decentralized. World-famous brands...
How & Where to Buy BudBlockz (BLUNT) using BTC, ETH, BNB & More
BudBlockz has emerged as one of the hottest digital tokens for Q4. Click here to find out where to buy the cryptocurrency today. In the world of cryptocurrency, the value of successful digital tokens can skyrocket overnight. So, when you discover the next Bitcoin or Shiba Inu, it is vital that you take quick action. Anybody that follows industry developments will have heard about BudBlockz in recent months. As such, searches for how and where to buy the $BLUNT token have grown at an exponential rate in recent weeks.
