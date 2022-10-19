ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 10/21/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
WAFB

BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Woodlands Online& LLC

MISSING: Nadia Lee, 2, Houston, Texas (10/16/2022)

HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Nine Wounded After Shooting At Southern University Fraternity House

Nine people are wounded after a shooting at a fraternity house near Southern University in Louisiana. Baton Rouge police say the victims were shot outside of the Kappa Alpha Psi house early this morning. All nine victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said one person has been detained, but the investigation...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Click2Houston.com

Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy