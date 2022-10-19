Read full article on original website
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Eddie? Reward offered for suspect wanted in Oct. 9 shooting in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are still searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed another man earlier this month. Police said Eddie Lanier III was shot and killed inside his vehicle on Oct. 9 at 9:47 p.m. in the 12800 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 10/21/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
BRPD: One person hurt in shooting on West Roosevelt Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a spokesman with BRPD, the shooting happened on West Roosevelt Street around 10:10 a.m. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the spokesman...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man at bus stop in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man at a bus stop Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a bus stop located on Tidwell Road and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. According to HPD and the METRO...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize this vehicle? 3 men rob, pistol-whip couple in west Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a couple’s home, earlier this month. According to police, a husband and wife had returned home in the Tanglewood subdivision after eating out at a restaurant. Police said while the husband went outside to take out...
Woodlands Online& LLC
MISSING: Nadia Lee, 2, Houston, Texas (10/16/2022)
HOUSTON, TX -- 2-year-old Nadia Lee was last seen near the 300 block South Richey St. in Pasadena, Texas on or about October 16, 2022. It is unknown what clothing Nadia was wearing, but is believed to have been wearing a white short-sleeve t-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair and is about the average height and weight of a 2-year-old.
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after drive-by shooting outside southwest Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a drive-by shooting outside a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street at around 8 p.m. According to HPD Commander L. Baimbridge, the three men...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
1 killed after 3 people shot in possible drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. Authorities said a total of three people were shot and two...
iheart.com
Nine Wounded After Shooting At Southern University Fraternity House
Nine people are wounded after a shooting at a fraternity house near Southern University in Louisiana. Baton Rouge police say the victims were shot outside of the Kappa Alpha Psi house early this morning. All nine victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said one person has been detained, but the investigation...
KPLC TV
Texas man returned to Lake Charles to face homicide charge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The suspect in a homicide at the intersection of L’Auberge Boulevard and Sam’s Way has been returned to Lake Charles. Eskinder Seyifu Mekuria, 47, of Humble, Texas, was arrested in Houston last week in connection with the death of Houston man Hushiar Faris Sumo, 46.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
Click2Houston.com
Reward increased to $8K for fugitive wanted in man’s February murder in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division is currently looking for a man who was reportedly involved in a deadly shooting in north Houston in February. According to police, 19-year-old John Marcos Araniva shot and killed the victim in the 300 block of Rosamond Street on Wednesday, Feb. 23, The suspect then fled the location traveling west on Rosamond, HPD said.
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
