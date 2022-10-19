Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Mulberry Accents Touch On The Nike Air More Uptempo
As a fan-favorite of Nike Basketball’s “golden era,” the Air More Uptempo continues to be an important part of the brand’s lineup of products even 26 years after its debut. Recently, the Wilson Smith-designed silhouette emerged in a predominantly two-tone white and black ensemble. Pop art-inspired...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats/Vachetta Tan”
Though the silhouette’s lack of releases might imply otherwise, 2022 does mark the Air Jordan 7‘s 30th Anniversary. And to celebrate the occasion, Jordan Brand has thankfully prepared a little bit more than a Retro of the “Citrus” and “Cardinal.” The newly-created “Afrobeats” colorway, too, is joining the festivities, doing so this Saturday, October 22nd.
Hypebae
Take an On-Foot Look at the Transparent eBay x Nike SB Dunk "Sandy Bodecker"
Back in 2003, eBay and Nike partnered for a SB Dunk Low that became one of the most storied sneakers of all time. The extremely limited drop spanned a mere three pairs — one of which was sold at auction for nearly $30,000 USD, another given to innovative Nike designer Sandy Bodecker and the last cut into four parts.
sneakernews.com
“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
sneakernews.com
Shades Of Olive Ground This Nike Air Max 95
The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t in the midst of a milestone anniversary like some of its counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, the Sergio Lozano-designed silhouette emerged in a fall-appropriate ensemble laden with...
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds Modern Upgrades To 2023’s Air Huarache Craft
While reserved offshoots have breathed seldom new life into the iconic 1991 design from Tinker Hatfield, the Nike Air Huarache has more or less stayed true to its 30-year-old construction. Now just a few months removed from the end of 2022, The Swoosh is set to debut its most refined build of the iconic silhouette, introducing the brand-new Nike Air Huarache Craft.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
hypebeast.com
Nike Terminator High Gets Fitted With "Noble Green" Uppers
Much like other brands in the sportswear world today, will often supplement its collaborative releases with a flurry of general release colorways to keep the momentum of its silhouettes going strong. Earlier this year, the brand previewed a new Nike Terminator High capsule alongside COMME des GARÇONS Homme, and it has since been gradually unveiling inline colorways in the latter half of the year. And now its repertoire is getting further expanded with a brand new “Noble Green” colorway that has just emerged by way of official imagery.
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low Dresses Up In Halloween-Friendly Colors
With Halloween just 10 days away, some of the sneaker space’s biggest players are unveiling the footwear they’ve prepped for the spookiest time of year. The latest?: A kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low in an appropriate orange, white and black color scheme. Unlike other Halloween sneakers prepped...
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Tokyo ’03 Collection Extends A “Viotech” Air Force 1 Mid
Much more selective in offerings compared to its low-top counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to differ up the AF1-heavy palette from the Swoosh during its 40th anniversary celebration. Taking inspiration from the year that proffered the highly touted Japanese-inspired “Shima-Shima” pack, the latest mid-cut silhouette mirrors the “Tokyo ’03” scheme of the Air Trainer 1.
Tia Mowry Works Up a Sweat in Sporty Lavender Leggings & Athletic Sneakers
Tia Mowry posted a poll on her Instagram story today accompanied by a video of the star standing before a large mirror in her vast closet. The question on Mowry’s mind? If her followers preferred working out during the day or at night. Clearly gearing up for her own workout, the former “Twitches” cast member wore a lavender workout set and athletic sneakers. The sporty set consisted of a cropped long-sleeve zip-up with a high neckline and high-waisted leggings made out of a breathable stretch fabric. Modern leggings first came about in the 1950s, though the style really took off in...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Moving Company” Covers Itself In Cardboard Tan
Going somewhere? Nike’s ready for hire for all your moving services. The next seasonal collection from Nike Sportswear is simply dubbed the “Moving Co.” based on a custom tongue label that appears on the Air Force 1, which thus far his been revealed in low-top and high-top form. This newly revealed colorway sees a tan exterior, perhaps mimicking the moving boxes frequently used during relocations, with yellow bungee-cord laces held down by a lace-lock.
sneakernews.com
Neutrals And Pastels Paint The Adidas Roverend Adventure
Imploring an extremely selective amount of offerings since its debut in May, The Three Stripes is beginning to roll out its latest trail-ready silhouette as we inch further through Fall. Enjoying an extensive amount of influence from the brand’s lineage of outdoor models, the adidas Roverend Adventure seeks a light neutral palette.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Deldon Promotes Inclusivity With Its “Together We Fly” Mantra
In 1988 The Swoosh started on their inclusive journey of outfitting the games best hoopers no matter their gender by way of the hallmark Air Force 3 silhouette that additionally came accompanied by Nike’s memorable “WHO SAID WOMAN WAS NOT MEANT TO FLY?” ad campaign. With its boastful hoops roster now filled with a bevy of top-tier talent from within the WNBA, the Beaverton-based brand is harkening back to its empowering mantra for a collection of hoops silhouettes headlined by Elena Delle Donne’s debut signature model.
sneakernews.com
Tiffany Blue Swooshes Dress This Upcoming Nike Air Max Plus
Patterned colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus have very quickly become the norm. The silhouette’s latest proffers more of the same, though with the welcome addition of Tiffany blue Swooshes and accents. Next to its print, this Air Max Plus blacks out many of its fixtures, from the...
sneakernews.com
Lunar Hues Appear On The Nike Cosmic Unity
Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.
sneakernews.com
The Maharishi x Reebok Classic Leather Is Constructed Almost Entirely Out Of Black Ripstop
Yesterday, Maharishi teased images of their upcoming Reebok LT Court, which saw the classic silhouette clad almost entirely in cream hemp. And as revealed by retailers earlier today, the iconic label has much more in the works with the Vector brand: namely, a Classic Leather that’s removed of its signature material.
Comments / 0