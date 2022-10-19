ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City, As Told By The Suburbs

Chicago, as told by a suburban dweller. Every big city has their stereotypes, their statistics and their hot spots. Especially for those from the suburbs, these assumed truths are some of the most important points to consider when journeying to somewhere with big buildings. As I took my first trip to Chicago, I realized several things about myself and about the city itself.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
idesignarch.com

North Shore Victorian Era Historic Home with Modern Updates

This gorgeous house in Highland Park, Illinois is a historical Victorian charmer circa 1892 with traditional Queen Anne style architecture. The classic retreat features a wrap-around porch with views of the lake. Originally designed by architect William Boyington, the magnificent North Shore estate blends history with modern comfort. The 11,210-square-foot...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
1440 WROK

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Chicago has three of the Best Gay Bars in the U.S.

Esquire put together a list of the 32 Best Gay Bars in America and three of those bars are right here in Chicago. Head to Big Chicks in Andersonville for a diverse crowd and karaoke. Carol’s Pub is a country western dive bar and a live music venue in Uptown. Finally, there’s Farragut’s (also in Andersonville), a lesbian bar with a jukebox and dance floor.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand back open after city shuts them down over mural

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dispute over a colorful mural on the side of a Pilsen hot dog stand prevented the business from renewing its licenses with the city.We told you about that story earlier this month. But just a day after our story aired, the owners say the city reversed course and let the stand reopen.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, this is the first week back in business for Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St. – and the owners are glad to have the grills sizzling again."We've got our business license and we are back...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Edgewater’s Maloney Funeral Home Closes After 125 Years; Building To Be Replaced With Apartments

EDGEWATER — One of Chicago’s oldest funeral homes has closed and is set to be demolished as its longtime Devon Avenue home is redeveloped. John E. Maloney Funeral Home, 1359 W. Devon Ave., closed this summer after 125 years. The funeral home on Devon Avenue is being demolished this week, set to be replaced by a building with stores and apartments, records show.
CHICAGO, IL

